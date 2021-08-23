Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Flood situation likely to worsen in northern, central regions

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Staff Correspondent

Areas adjacent to Daulatdia launch and ferry terminals get flooded as the Padma is flowing over the danger level. The photo was taken on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Areas adjacent to Daulatdia launch and ferry terminals get flooded as the Padma is flowing over the danger level. The photo was taken on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country's flood situation in northern and central regions may worsen as the major rivers are in rising trend due to onrush of upstream water, according to the forecast of Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC).
The FFWC on Sunday forecast that the country's five rivers were flowing above their danger levels at eight points on Sunday morning.
Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Padma rivers may continue to rise in the next 24 hours.
However, water level of the Ganges and the Surma-Kushiyara rivers are in falling trend and it may continue to fall in the next 24 hours while the Teesta River may remain steady.
During the period, the flood situation in low lying areas of Kurigram, Sirajganj, Pabna, Kushtia, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur and Shariatpur districts may deteriorate, it
    said.
The Jamuna River at Sirajganj point and Dhaleswari River at Elasin point may cross danger level in the next 24 hours, it added.
Our Correspondent from Kurigram reports that water level of the Dharla River in Kurigram is flowing 7cm above the danger level at the Dharla Bridge point due to the onrush of water from the upstream.
The low-lying areas in the Dharla Basin have been inundated as a result of rising water. Aman and vegetable fields of huge areas have been submerged.
Afsar Ali, a resident of Panchgachhi Union in Kurigram Sadar Upazila, said, "I have planted Aman in the land as there was no flood in the rainy season and that land is now under water. At the last moment, the water level suddenly rose."
"It wouldn't be a problem if the water receded in a day or two. And if the water level rises further, the Aman saplings will be destroyed," he added.
Meanwhile, water level of all the rivers including Teesta, Brahmaputra and Dudhkumar flowing through the district has increased but it has remained stable in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, with the rise of river water, erosion has started in different places along the Teesta, Dharla, and Brahmaputra and Dudhkumar rivers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US VP Harris begins Asia trip amid Afghan debacle
US fears risk of Islamic State attack at Kabul airport
Who’s who in the Taliban leadership
Historic sculptures at DU lies untended
291 dengue patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Court accepts cases filed against Barishal UNO Munibur
BNP plans mass anti-govt movement soon: Fakhrul
139 more die of C-19


Latest News
Xulhaz-Tonoy murder: Death sentences of Zia, 7 others sought
20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
Abrar Murder case: Two accused give testimonial statement
Barishal incident exposes govt’s internal feuds: BNP
G7 to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday: UK PM Johnson
Japanese woman's two daughters rescued
Launch movement for revoking DSA, Fakhrul urges journalists
Realising confession by force is a serious crime: HC
VAT registration increases by 69%
BNP has no earth beneath its feet: Hasan
Most Read News
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
The artist turns 79
71 firms get permission to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef
Cyber crime and awareness
Gen Shafiuddin meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister
Minor drowns at Pekua
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport
Narayanganj JCD president arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft