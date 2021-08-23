Flood situation likely to worsen in northern, central regions



Areas adjacent to Daulatdia launch and ferry terminals get flooded as the Padma is flowing over the danger level. The photo was taken on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The FFWC on Sunday forecast that the country's five rivers were flowing above their danger levels at eight points on Sunday morning.

Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Padma rivers may continue to rise in the next 24 hours.

However, water level of the Ganges and the Surma-Kushiyara rivers are in falling trend and it may continue to fall in the next 24 hours while the Teesta River may remain steady.

During the period, the flood situation in low lying areas of Kurigram, Sirajganj, Pabna, Kushtia, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur and Shariatpur districts may deteriorate, it

said.

The Jamuna River at Sirajganj point and Dhaleswari River at Elasin point may cross danger level in the next 24 hours, it added.

Our Correspondent from Kurigram reports that water level of the Dharla River in Kurigram is flowing 7cm above the danger level at the Dharla Bridge point due to the onrush of water from the upstream.

The low-lying areas in the Dharla Basin have been inundated as a result of rising water. Aman and vegetable fields of huge areas have been submerged.

Afsar Ali, a resident of Panchgachhi Union in Kurigram Sadar Upazila, said, "I have planted Aman in the land as there was no flood in the rainy season and that land is now under water. At the last moment, the water level suddenly rose."

"It wouldn't be a problem if the water receded in a day or two. And if the water level rises further, the Aman saplings will be destroyed," he added.

Meanwhile, water level of all the rivers including Teesta, Brahmaputra and Dudhkumar flowing through the district has increased but it has remained stable in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, with the rise of river water, erosion has started in different places along the Teesta, Dharla, and Brahmaputra and Dudhkumar rivers.





