Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

BNP announces Dhaka metro Juba Dal convening committee

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent

BNP has declared its Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Juba Dal convening committee on Saturday.
A press release signed by Kamruzzaman Dulal, office secretary of the central executive committee of Juba Dal has given the information on Saturday night.
The press release stated that, Nationalist Juba Dal has abolished its previous committee and announced a new Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Juba Dal convening committee. The committee was formed at a meeting of the organization's central executive committee.
In the Dhaka Metropolitan North, Shafiqul Islam Milton has been made the convener and Mostafa Jaglul Pasha Papel has been made the member secretary.
On the other hand, in the South of Dhaka metropolis, Golam Maula Shahin has been made the convener and Khandaker Enamul Haque Enam has been made the member secretary.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP announces Dhaka metro Juba Dal convening committee
Hindu Mohajote calls for legal action against  Mahfuz Anam, wife
Pori Moni files bail plea at Judge’s Court
SSC-HSC committees soon to monitor students’ assignments
26 BNP men remanded, 21 sent to jail
SC upholds death sentence of 1, commutes punishment of 3 others
Iqbal Sobhan seeks commission to unearth entire Aug 15 plot
Govt to provide NID to citizens below 18


Latest News
Xulhaz-Tonoy murder: Death sentences of Zia, 7 others sought
20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
Abrar Murder case: Two accused give testimonial statement
Barishal incident exposes govt’s internal feuds: BNP
G7 to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday: UK PM Johnson
Japanese woman's two daughters rescued
Launch movement for revoking DSA, Fakhrul urges journalists
Realising confession by force is a serious crime: HC
VAT registration increases by 69%
BNP has no earth beneath its feet: Hasan
Most Read News
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
The artist turns 79
71 firms get permission to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef
Cyber crime and awareness
Gen Shafiuddin meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister
Minor drowns at Pekua
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport
Narayanganj JCD president arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft