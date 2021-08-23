BNP announces Dhaka metro Juba Dal convening committee

BNP has declared its Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Juba Dal convening committee on Saturday.

A press release signed by Kamruzzaman Dulal, office secretary of the central executive committee of Juba Dal has given the information on Saturday night.

The press release stated that, Nationalist Juba Dal has abolished its previous committee and announced a new Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Juba Dal convening committee. The committee was formed at a meeting of the organization's central executive committee.

In the Dhaka Metropolitan North, Shafiqul Islam Milton has been made the convener and Mostafa Jaglul Pasha Papel has been made the member secretary.

On the other hand, in the South of Dhaka metropolis, Golam Maula Shahin has been made the convener and Khandaker Enamul Haque Enam has been made the member secretary.