Hindu Mohajote calls for legal action against  Mahfuz Anam, wife

Bangladesh Jatiyo Hindu Mohajote urged the government to take legal action against Mahfuz Anam, editor of the Daily Star, and his wife Shaheen Anam, executive director of Manusher Jonno Foundation, for hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community and creating chaos in the society and their families.

Hindu Mohajote came up with the demand at a press conference held at Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Sunday. Some other organisations of the Hindu community also participated in the programme to extend their solidarity with the Mahajote's demand.

According to the hosts, the press conference was organised to protest the conspiracy of some vested quarters to change the Hindu law. The organisers placed four specific demands to the government at the press conference.

They demanded for government's announcement by August 30 that no reform and changes will be made in Hindu law, immediate legal actions against Shaheen Anam and the NGO for creating chaos in the Hindu society and families by conducting anti-social and anti-religious activities. They have also urged Shaheen Anam and her associates for apologising to the Hindu community.

Threatening the government to take immediate action, the Hindu community leaders said that if the government fails to clear the issue by August 30, they will organise mass signature campaign across the country and hold demonstrations at district and upazila levels. At the same time, they will lay siege to the office of Manusher Jonno Foundation and said that if it does not work, strict programmes will be announced.





