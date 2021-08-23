Pori Moni files bail plea at Judge’s Court

Actress Pori Moni filed a bail petition on Sunday with Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court challenging the lower court's bail rejection order in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes fixed September 13 for hearing on the bail petition, said Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.

On August 19, Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court rejected bail prayer of the actress. Challenging the day's rejection order, her lawyer Adv Mojibur Raman filed Criminal Miscellaneous petition before the Judge court on Sunday. Later the judge court set the date for bail heating.









