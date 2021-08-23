BANKING EVENTS

Uttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain inaugurating Hatiya Bazar Sub-Branch at Hatiya Bazar, Noakhali on Sunday. Deputy General Manager Md. Rabiul Hasan (PRD), Zonal Head Cumilla and local elite also present on the occasion. photo: BankAl-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Chairman Alhajj Salim Rahman speaking as chief guest at its Business Development Conference of Chattogram Zone at Radisson Blu Chattogram recently. Chairman of Executive Committee Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu, Vice Chairman Alhajj Mohammad Abdus Salam, Members of the Board Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque and Alhajj Md. Rafiqul Islam are seen on the dais. Senior Executives and Managers of Chattogram Zonal Head participated in the conference. photo: BankSoutheast Bank Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain along with other Senior Executives of the Bank's Head Office planted fruit, forest and herbs sapling under its tree plantation programme on the occasion of the National Mourning Day in the banks own premises at the Bashundhara Residential Area, Dhaka recently. photo: Bank