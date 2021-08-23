Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Uttara Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain inaugurating Hatiya Bazar Sub-Branch at Hatiya Bazar, Noakhali on Sunday. Deputy General Manager Md. Rabiul Hasan (PRD), Zonal Head Cumilla and local elite also present on the occasion.    photo: Bank


BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) Chairman Alhajj Salim Rahman speaking as  chief guest at its Business Development Conference of Chattogram Zone at Radisson Blu Chattogram recently. Chairman of Executive Committee Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu, Vice Chairman Alhajj Mohammad Abdus Salam, Members of the Board Alhajj Ahamedul Hoque and Alhajj Md. Rafiqul Islam are seen on the dais. Senior Executives and Managers of Chattogram Zonal Head participated in the conference.    photo: Bank


BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Southeast Bank Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain along with other Senior Executives of the Bank's Head Office planted fruit, forest and herbs sapling under its tree plantation programme on the occasion of the National Mourning Day in the banks own premises at the Bashundhara Residential Area, Dhaka recently.     photo: Bank



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL, MasterCard launch Shari’ah based dual currency cards
India cuts soy, sunoil import tax to keep lid on edible oil prices
Stocks rebound, DSEX crosses 6,800-point mark
Emirates to reinstate some allowances, perks of employees
SpiceJet launches 14 new domestic flights
New Chinese law tightens control over company data on users
Air bubble flights with India await CAAB approval


Latest News
Xulhaz-Tonoy murder: Death sentences of Zia, 7 others sought
20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
Abrar Murder case: Two accused give testimonial statement
Barishal incident exposes govt’s internal feuds: BNP
G7 to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday: UK PM Johnson
Japanese woman's two daughters rescued
Launch movement for revoking DSA, Fakhrul urges journalists
Realising confession by force is a serious crime: HC
VAT registration increases by 69%
BNP has no earth beneath its feet: Hasan
Most Read News
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
The artist turns 79
71 firms get permission to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef
Cyber crime and awareness
Gen Shafiuddin meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister
Minor drowns at Pekua
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport
Narayanganj JCD president arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft