Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

IBBL, MasterCard launch Shari’ah based dual currency cards

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) launched Shari'ah based dual currency Mastercard Titanium and Gold debit, credit and prepaid cards in Bangladesh on Sunday.
The dual currency cards feature contactless capabilities which will allow cardholders to more conveniently make transaction domestically and internationally.
Planning Minister MA Mannan formally launched the new partnership service virtually as chief guest on the day.
Among others Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal and Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman of Central Shari'ah Board for Islamic Banks of Bangladesh were present as special guests. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the IBBL while Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia Mastercard; Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard and other senior officials of the bank and Mastercard were also present.
The minister said, "We are advancing in creating digital Bangladesh despite our limitations and by this time we are in strong positions in this region." But digital banking is yet to reach at every corner of the country, he said and hoped this new partnership narrow the gap.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL, MasterCard launch Shari’ah based dual currency cards
India cuts soy, sunoil import tax to keep lid on edible oil prices
Stocks rebound, DSEX crosses 6,800-point mark
Emirates to reinstate some allowances, perks of employees
SpiceJet launches 14 new domestic flights
New Chinese law tightens control over company data on users
Air bubble flights with India await CAAB approval


Latest News
Xulhaz-Tonoy murder: Death sentences of Zia, 7 others sought
20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
Abrar Murder case: Two accused give testimonial statement
Barishal incident exposes govt’s internal feuds: BNP
G7 to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday: UK PM Johnson
Japanese woman's two daughters rescued
Launch movement for revoking DSA, Fakhrul urges journalists
Realising confession by force is a serious crime: HC
VAT registration increases by 69%
BNP has no earth beneath its feet: Hasan
Most Read News
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
The artist turns 79
71 firms get permission to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef
Cyber crime and awareness
Gen Shafiuddin meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister
Minor drowns at Pekua
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport
Narayanganj JCD president arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft