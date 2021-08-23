IBBL, MasterCard launch Shari’ah based dual currency cards

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) launched Shari'ah based dual currency Mastercard Titanium and Gold debit, credit and prepaid cards in Bangladesh on Sunday.

The dual currency cards feature contactless capabilities which will allow cardholders to more conveniently make transaction domestically and internationally.

Planning Minister MA Mannan formally launched the new partnership service virtually as chief guest on the day.

Among others Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal and Professor Dr. Mohammad Gias Uddin Talukder, Chairman of Central Shari'ah Board for Islamic Banks of Bangladesh were present as special guests. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director & CEO of the IBBL while Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia Mastercard; Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard and other senior officials of the bank and Mastercard were also present.

The minister said, "We are advancing in creating digital Bangladesh despite our limitations and by this time we are in strong positions in this region." But digital banking is yet to reach at every corner of the country, he said and hoped this new partnership narrow the gap.









