Stocks rebound, DSEX crosses 6,800-point mark

Stocks rebounded on Sunday after slump in the previous two sessions, as investors resumed robust buying pulling indices up on both the bourses -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, advanced by 81 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 6,842 -- the highest point since its inception in 2013. The DS-30, the blue-chip stock index, increased 28 points to 2,451 points.

Turnover on the DES increased by 22 per cent to Tk 2,706 crore. At the DSE, 247 stocks advanced, 96 fell and 33 remained unchanged.

Stocks of Beximco Ltd was traded highest that worth Tk 153 crore followed by LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, First Security Islami Bank, IFIC Bank and LankaBangla Finance.

Malek Spinning shed mostly that lost 4.36 per cent followed by Pioneer Insurance, Reliance Insurance, Safko Spinning Mills, and Fu-Wang Ceramics.

At the CSE the CASPI, the general index of the port city bourse, edged up 208 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 19,921. Among the traded 324 stocks, 218 rose, 83 fell and 23 remained unchanged.





