Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rebound, DSEX crosses 6,800-point mark

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Correspondent

Stocks rebounded on Sunday after slump in the previous two sessions, as investors resumed robust buying pulling indices up on both the bourses -- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, advanced by 81 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 6,842 -- the highest point since its inception in 2013. The DS-30, the blue-chip stock index, increased 28 points to 2,451 points.
Turnover on the DES increased by 22 per cent to Tk 2,706 crore. At the DSE, 247 stocks advanced, 96 fell and 33 remained unchanged.
Stocks of Beximco Ltd was traded highest that worth Tk 153 crore followed by LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, First Security Islami Bank, IFIC Bank and LankaBangla Finance.
Malek Spinning shed mostly that lost 4.36 per cent followed by Pioneer Insurance, Reliance Insurance, Safko Spinning Mills, and Fu-Wang Ceramics.
At the CSE the CASPI, the general index of the port city bourse, edged up 208 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 19,921. Among the traded 324 stocks, 218 rose, 83 fell and 23 remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL, MasterCard launch Shari’ah based dual currency cards
India cuts soy, sunoil import tax to keep lid on edible oil prices
Stocks rebound, DSEX crosses 6,800-point mark
Emirates to reinstate some allowances, perks of employees
SpiceJet launches 14 new domestic flights
New Chinese law tightens control over company data on users
Air bubble flights with India await CAAB approval


Latest News
Xulhaz-Tonoy murder: Death sentences of Zia, 7 others sought
20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
Abrar Murder case: Two accused give testimonial statement
Barishal incident exposes govt’s internal feuds: BNP
G7 to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday: UK PM Johnson
Japanese woman's two daughters rescued
Launch movement for revoking DSA, Fakhrul urges journalists
Realising confession by force is a serious crime: HC
VAT registration increases by 69%
BNP has no earth beneath its feet: Hasan
Most Read News
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
The artist turns 79
71 firms get permission to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef
Cyber crime and awareness
Gen Shafiuddin meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister
Minor drowns at Pekua
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport
Narayanganj JCD president arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft