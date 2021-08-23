realme to celebrate fan fest with amazing offers on Daraz

The eight-day realme Fan Festival 2021 begins today (Monday) in renowned e-commerce site Daraz to celebrate fan fest in Bangladesh. Top 1 smartphone brand in Q2, 2021, realme celebrates fan fest every year and this year realme celebrating the event with 100 million fans all around the world, The fan fest in Bangladesh will conclude on August 30, says a press release.

During this time, customers and realme fans will be able to buy realme phones at a special price using vouchers. They will be able to get realme C20A for BDT 8,390, realme C21 (3/32) for BDT 10,240, realme C25s (4/64) for BDT 13,490, realme C25s (4/128) for BDT 14,440 and there will also be another new gaming phone as well at a special offer too.

Apart from the online offers, on the 28th of August realme is also offering their exclusive fan fest t-shirts on purchase of their smartphones in all their brandshops.

The narzo series is the gaming series of the brand, with gaming processors and features which make gaming faster and smoother. Phones from narzo series has already earned repute among gaming enthusiasts who look for uninterrupted and smooth gaming experience.

Earlier, realme launched narzo 30A in March in the Bangladeshi market, which became quite popular among the young gamers within a few days. Their upcoming phone will also be from that series.

realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced '1+5+T' strategy. According to Canalys, realme also became the top 1 smartphone maker in Bangladesh during Q2, 2021.



