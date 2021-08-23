Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton, Walcart announce partnership

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

Walton, Walcart announce partnership

Walton, Walcart announce partnership

Walton Hi-Tech Industries has become an exclusive partner of Walcart, an upcoming e-commerce platform.
Walcart customers will be able to purchase Walton products and get the necessary support.
The e-commerce platform, a subsidiary of Walton Group, will be launched soon. Walton Hi-Tech Industries Managing Director Golam Murshed and Walcart Managing Director Sabiha Jarin Orona signed a deal in this connection recently.
"Online shopping has gained popularity all over the world with technological advancement. Namely, e-commerce is playing a big part in delivering necessary products to consumers during crises like the Covid-19 pandemic. But the e-commerce sector in Bangladesh has not yet been able to gain the full trust of customers. We hope Walcart will fill this gap," Murshed said.
"Walcart will have over 150 categories of products and services, including fashion, lifestyle, electronics, food and beverages, and sports. Besides Walton, customers will get the products of other top and reputed domestic and global brands. With the formal agreement, we have got Walton as our exclusive partner. We will keep signing deals with other local and foreign brands and companies," Sabiha said.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL, MasterCard launch Shari’ah based dual currency cards
India cuts soy, sunoil import tax to keep lid on edible oil prices
Stocks rebound, DSEX crosses 6,800-point mark
Emirates to reinstate some allowances, perks of employees
SpiceJet launches 14 new domestic flights
New Chinese law tightens control over company data on users
Air bubble flights with India await CAAB approval


Latest News
Xulhaz-Tonoy murder: Death sentences of Zia, 7 others sought
20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
Abrar Murder case: Two accused give testimonial statement
Barishal incident exposes govt’s internal feuds: BNP
G7 to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday: UK PM Johnson
Japanese woman's two daughters rescued
Launch movement for revoking DSA, Fakhrul urges journalists
Realising confession by force is a serious crime: HC
VAT registration increases by 69%
BNP has no earth beneath its feet: Hasan
Most Read News
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
The artist turns 79
71 firms get permission to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef
Cyber crime and awareness
Gen Shafiuddin meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister
Minor drowns at Pekua
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport
Narayanganj JCD president arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft