

Walton, Walcart announce partnership

Walcart customers will be able to purchase Walton products and get the necessary support.

The e-commerce platform, a subsidiary of Walton Group, will be launched soon. Walton Hi-Tech Industries Managing Director Golam Murshed and Walcart Managing Director Sabiha Jarin Orona signed a deal in this connection recently.

"Online shopping has gained popularity all over the world with technological advancement. Namely, e-commerce is playing a big part in delivering necessary products to consumers during crises like the Covid-19 pandemic. But the e-commerce sector in Bangladesh has not yet been able to gain the full trust of customers. We hope Walcart will fill this gap," Murshed said.

"Walcart will have over 150 categories of products and services, including fashion, lifestyle, electronics, food and beverages, and sports. Besides Walton, customers will get the products of other top and reputed domestic and global brands. With the formal agreement, we have got Walton as our exclusive partner. We will keep signing deals with other local and foreign brands and companies," Sabiha said. -UNB





