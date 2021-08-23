OPPO unveils multiple innovative imaging technologies

Leading global smart device brand OPPO has recently held the 2021 OPPO Future Imaging Technology Launch Event.

Throughout the online event, OPPO unveiled a series of breakthroughs in smartphone imaging technology focused on upgrades to sensors, modules, and algorithms to enable users to "capture the beauty in life with ease".

Included in these innovations: OPPO's next-generation RGBW sensor, the 85-200mm Continuous Optical Zoom, Five-axis OIS technology, and next-generation under-screen camera with a series of proprietary AI algorithms.

Utilizing these new technologies, OPPO has achieved a great leap in smartphone imaging technology covering various imaging capabilities, including light-sensitivity, zoom capability, stabilization, future product form factor pre-research, and more, say a press release.

OPPO's next-generation RGBW sensor significantly improves light sensitivity by introducing additional white sub-pixels(W), groundbreaking DTI technology, and OPPO's self-developed 4-in-1 pixel algorithm. As a result of these innovations, the new sensor allows for 60% more light to be captured than previous sensors while achieving an up to 35% reduction in noise to deliver much clearer and brighter images in low-light conditions. The new sensor will be commercially released in OPPO products from Q4 2021.

OPPO 85-200mm Continuous Optical Zoom supports super smooth zoom, and OPPO Five-axis OIS guarantees clearer snapshots. The new-released module is the 85-200mm Continuous Optical Zoom, which redesigns the underlying structural module at the hardware level. It adopts G+P (glass + plastic) lens technology for the first time, introducing two ultra-thin, high-precision aspheric glass lenses to significantly boost optical effects, such as minimizing stray light.

These innovations support Continuous Optical Zoom at equivalent focal lengths between 85mm and 200mm, capturing sharp images at every magnification level, from up close and personal portraits to far-away landscapes, with no need to crop.



