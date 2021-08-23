

Dubai set to have largest outlet mall in the world

As the Dubai Outlet Mall expansion nears its opening, a strategic alliance was formed with Lulu Group for the region's first and largest megamarket spread featuring the most competitive value shopping experience.

"We are going to introduce the cash-and-carry concept for the first time in the region. The size of megamarket will be around 200,000 sqft and it will be a largest space in a mall targeting both B2B and B2C customers," Ali Khammas, executive director of Dubai Outlet Mall, told Khaleej Times on Saturday.

The Mena region lacks its version of the cash-and-carry concept. This new partnership will leverage on bulk buying prices. The cash-and-carry concept offers UAE residents and shoppers exclusive bargains as well as a broad range of low-cost, high-value products at competitive prices focused on merchandise quality, wide selection as well as customer ease and convenience.

"The expansion of Dubai Outlet Mall is purely organic and once open will be over 3.5 million sqft, making it the largest outlet mall in the world," Khammas said.

The expansion is an evolution of a successful vision of the first value shopping mall in the region offering more bargains, brands, cinema, megamarket, com-munity space and world class entertainment at the largest purpose-built state-of-the art 117 Live Arena for concerts in the region. Dubai Outlet Mall is currently experiencing increased footfall of local residents with the growth of the immediate catchment area and community.

Perfect platform

Lulu Group, after proper research and review, made this strategic decision to partner with Dubai Outlet Mall to offer mutually-focused value shopping to shoppers. The progressive partnership shows strong confidence by Lulu Group in the potential of the new mall expansion and reflects a positive future ahead for over 1.2 million residents.

"Our aim is to enhance the retail experience for our customers within prestigious developments in the buoyant retail sector and Dubai Outlet Mall has provided us the perfect platform to present to the region the latest in value retail. We are confident in the demand for bargains and cash and carry goods and look for-ward to being pioneers together in this area of retail," Yusuff Ali M.A., chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, said in statement to Khaleej Times on Saturday. -Khaleej Times







