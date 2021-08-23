W Bengal plastic sector to grow to $204.8b by 2025

KOLKATA, Aug 22: Changing lifestyle, internet penetration and rising population will fuel the demand of packaging in the country and the sector is set to grow with a CAGR of 26.7% during 2020-2025 to $204.8 billion by 2025, said the experts at the Packaging eConclave organised by The Bengal Chamber on Friday.

The seminar was organised to discuss the challenges for the packaging industry, such as cost, technology, regulations, volatile economic conditions and most importantly aligning policy for sustainable packaging in India, while mapping the future demand. The speakers pointed out that as per the Indian e-commerce industry report, e-commerce in India is anticipated to jump from $39 billion in 2017 to $120 billion in 2020, exhibiting an annual growth of 51% - the highest in the world.

"Investment-driven approach and large MNCs in the west put a lot of pressure to actually demonstrate that they are moving towards sustainable and recyclable solutions and one thing that we don't really think of discussing too much in the packaging industry with respect to the regulatory bodies is that should we focus on only sustainable or on recyclability. Because, recyclability is the more critical thing to maintain sustainability because carbon footprint of a plastic packaging as opposed to glass or paper and other forms of materials is not fully understood," he added. -Times of India



