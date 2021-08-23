Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

W Bengal plastic sector to grow to $204.8b by 2025

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

KOLKATA, Aug 22: Changing lifestyle, internet penetration and rising population will fuel the demand of packaging in the country and the sector is set to grow with a CAGR of 26.7% during 2020-2025 to $204.8 billion by 2025, said the experts at the Packaging eConclave organised by The Bengal Chamber on Friday.
The seminar was organised to discuss the challenges for the packaging industry, such as cost, technology, regulations, volatile economic conditions and most importantly aligning policy for sustainable packaging in India, while mapping the future demand. The speakers pointed out that as per the Indian e-commerce industry report, e-commerce in India is anticipated to jump from $39 billion in 2017 to $120 billion in 2020, exhibiting an annual growth of 51% - the highest in the world.
"Investment-driven approach and large MNCs in the west put a lot of pressure to actually demonstrate that they are moving towards sustainable and recyclable solutions and one thing that we don't really think of discussing too much in the packaging industry with respect to the regulatory bodies is that should we focus on only sustainable or on recyclability. Because, recyclability is the more critical thing to maintain sustainability because carbon footprint of a plastic packaging as opposed to glass or paper and other forms of materials is not fully understood," he added.    -Times of India


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL, MasterCard launch Shari’ah based dual currency cards
India cuts soy, sunoil import tax to keep lid on edible oil prices
Stocks rebound, DSEX crosses 6,800-point mark
Emirates to reinstate some allowances, perks of employees
SpiceJet launches 14 new domestic flights
New Chinese law tightens control over company data on users
Air bubble flights with India await CAAB approval


Latest News
Xulhaz-Tonoy murder: Death sentences of Zia, 7 others sought
20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
Abrar Murder case: Two accused give testimonial statement
Barishal incident exposes govt’s internal feuds: BNP
G7 to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday: UK PM Johnson
Japanese woman's two daughters rescued
Launch movement for revoking DSA, Fakhrul urges journalists
Realising confession by force is a serious crime: HC
VAT registration increases by 69%
BNP has no earth beneath its feet: Hasan
Most Read News
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
The artist turns 79
71 firms get permission to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef
Cyber crime and awareness
Gen Shafiuddin meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister
Minor drowns at Pekua
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport
Narayanganj JCD president arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft