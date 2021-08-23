Video
Pak auto assemblers gear up to tap export markets

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

KARACHI, Aug 22: Motorcycle and rickshaw assemblers have been striving to tap African markets besides aiming to boost their exports to Afghanistan after business environment gets normal following takeover of Kabul by the Taliban.
Rickshaw makers are trying to break the decades-old monopoly of an Indian auto giant Bajaj in various countries, especially in African countries. The task is gigantic, but they are optimistic about carving out a niche for themselves in the coming years.
Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd (SEWL) chief executive Mian Asad Hameed told Dawn from Lahore that after successful trial of 50 units sent four months back, the company will now export 170 more rickshaws to Ethiopia next month, which is an encouraging sign.
He said he had also sent a technical team to Ethiopia to lure an Ethiopian counterpart for setting up an assembly line there under a joint venture agreement.
"It is hard to break the monopoly of an Indian auto giant that reportedly sells 400,000 rickshaws all over the world every year but my target is to develop an export market by increasing volume in the coming years to various countries," he observed.
SEWL has exported around 2,000 rickshaws to African countries and Afghanistan including 200-300 to Japan in the last three years at a price of $1,500 per unit, he said, claiming that SEWL is the first company to ship the automobile to Japan.    -Dawn


