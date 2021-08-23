Dhaka West VAT Commissionerate exceeds revenue target

The Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate (Dhaka West) has achieved its revenue target in the last fiscal year 2020-21, despite the slowdown in trade and commerce sector and few other sectors, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to exceeding targets, large-scale growth has also been achieved.

Against the revised target of Tk 3,201 crore, the West VAT Commissionerate has collected revenue of Tk 3,274.82 crore which is 2.31 percent more than the target.

Besides, compared to the 2019-20 financial year, the revenue has increased by 16.2 percent in the current year.

In the financial year 2019-20, the amount of revenue income was 2,622 .08 taka.

Commissioner of the Commissionerate of Customs, Excise and VAT (Dhaka West) Syed Mushfiqur Rahman on Saturday told BSS, 'this time the trade fair was not held due to coronavirus pandemic. The Bangabandhu International Conference Center was closed throughout the year.'

'There is a sluggish trend in the trade and commerce of the service sector. In this situation, achieving revenue targets was a big challenge. But we have been able to do that, which I think is a great success', he added.

He also said, the opportunity to increase revenue from the industrial sector to the productive sector has been utilized to a large extent this time.

As a result, there has been a good growth in revenue collection as well as targeting, he added. -BSS







