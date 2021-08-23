Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dhaka West VAT Commissionerate exceeds revenue target

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

The Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate (Dhaka West) has achieved its revenue target in the last fiscal year 2020-21, despite the slowdown in trade and commerce sector and few other sectors, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to exceeding targets, large-scale growth has also been achieved.
Against the revised target of Tk 3,201 crore, the West VAT Commissionerate has collected revenue of Tk 3,274.82 crore which is 2.31 percent more than the target.
Besides, compared to the 2019-20 financial year, the revenue has increased by 16.2 percent in the current year.
 In the financial year 2019-20, the amount of revenue income was 2,622 .08 taka.
Commissioner of the Commissionerate of Customs, Excise and VAT (Dhaka West) Syed Mushfiqur Rahman on Saturday told BSS, 'this time the trade fair was not held due to coronavirus pandemic. The Bangabandhu International Conference Center was closed throughout the year.'
'There is a sluggish trend in the trade and commerce of the service sector. In this situation, achieving revenue targets was a big challenge. But we have been able to do that, which I think is a great success', he added.
He also said, the opportunity to increase revenue from the industrial sector to the productive sector has been utilized to a large extent this time.
As a result, there has been a good growth in revenue collection as well as targeting, he added.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL, MasterCard launch Shari’ah based dual currency cards
India cuts soy, sunoil import tax to keep lid on edible oil prices
Stocks rebound, DSEX crosses 6,800-point mark
Emirates to reinstate some allowances, perks of employees
SpiceJet launches 14 new domestic flights
New Chinese law tightens control over company data on users
Air bubble flights with India await CAAB approval


Latest News
Xulhaz-Tonoy murder: Death sentences of Zia, 7 others sought
20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
Abrar Murder case: Two accused give testimonial statement
Barishal incident exposes govt’s internal feuds: BNP
G7 to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday: UK PM Johnson
Japanese woman's two daughters rescued
Launch movement for revoking DSA, Fakhrul urges journalists
Realising confession by force is a serious crime: HC
VAT registration increases by 69%
BNP has no earth beneath its feet: Hasan
Most Read News
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
The artist turns 79
71 firms get permission to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef
Cyber crime and awareness
Gen Shafiuddin meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister
Minor drowns at Pekua
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport
Narayanganj JCD president arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft