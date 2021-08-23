How long corrupt e-commerce firms will cheat buyers unabated?

How come dozens of e-commerce platforms are still defrauding people with lucrative delivery offers of products at huge discount on the nose of the market intelligence and law enforces.

This is totally not normal trade or ethical trade. Sufferers allege the watchdog agencies know it but evidently inactive and tolerating it. The Daily Observer ran series of stories in recent past and yet defrauding of people and blackmailing customers continues.

Being asked by the ministry of commerce to investigate frauds of e-commerce platform Evaly, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) recently said it was investigating allegation of Evaly's financial crimes recorded last year and the new allegations would be looked into along with.

Many wonder why ACC yet to investigate last year's financial crimes while allegations about new crimes are pouring in. If the authorities were able to quickly deal with the crimes, new crimes would not have taken place. Why the authorities are sheltering criminals slowing down investigations and legal action is the big question.

bdnews24.com adds: Abu Bakr Siddique ordered four motorcycles at Tk 720,000 on Eorange six months ago. He complained to the Directorate General of National Consumer Rights Protection or DNCRP after failing to get the delivery. Now as the owners of the e-commerce platform have been arrested, he doubts whether he will get the products, ever.

e-commerce business in Bangladesh enjoyed an uptick in sales amid the coronavirus pandemic. Their lucrative discounts drew a huge number of customers but most of them are now in trouble over e-commerce firms' failure to deliver the products despite their price being paid.

DNCRP has recorded over 13,000 complaints against 19 e-commerce firms from July 2018 to June this year. Evaly tops the list with nearly 5,000 of those complaints within three years after it debut.

After facing only 38 complaints in that period, Eorange has been hit with thousands of complaints over the past few weeks. "We can't find time to keep count of the new complaints. We will look into these after resolving the old issues," said Bablu Kumar Saha, Director General of DNCRP like ACC's comment.

Alesha Mart had 10 complaints, Falgunishop 599, and Priyoshop 562. Most of these complaints have been resolved.

Among the old e-commerce firms, Daraz had 1,019 complaints against it, Shohoz 93, Ajker Deal 177, Food Panda 261, and Chaldal 183. Most of these issues have been settled.

Almost all the complaints have something to do with the failure to deliver months after orders were placed. The others include customers not being refunded or refund cheques being dishonoured.

Some customers ordered up to Tk 6.3 million per person from an online delivery firm while a retiree gave all of his pension money to Eorange, said Hafizur Rahman, director general of WTO cell in the ministry of commerce.

The customers who were cheated have invented different Bangla terms, such as "Bike Dhora" - a customer who was subjected to motorcycle sale fraud, for identification.

The offers by Eorange included a scheme under which a customer's money will double in 15 days and they can buy products with it. The company is accused of defrauding customers out of tens of billions of takas through fake offer.

At one stage, its founder Sonia Mehjabin tried to flee Bangladesh by transferring the ownership. She and her husband Masukur Rahman landed in jail recently over charges of Tk 11 billion worth of embezzlement.

The new e-commerce guidelines stipulate delivery within 10 days of order, but many offered 45 percent discount on motorcycles with a promise to deliver within 40 days.









