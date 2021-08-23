Govt urges agencies to include potato as relief good

Video
Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Business Correspondent

The government has requested its relevant agencies to include potato as a relief good or food item to use the benefit of surplus production of the starchy vegetable in the country.
Following the decision the agriculture ministry has sent separate letters to the PMO, Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, NGO Bureau, and Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner requesting them to include potato as a relief item.
The letter, issued on August 19, mentioned that the country has produced an all-time high of 11.3 million tonnes of potato this year. The stock of the item is very satisfactory and its diverse use should be ensured.
As there is enough supply, the item should be added as a food aid like that of rice, flour, and other items under the relief works of the government, said the letter.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cold Storage Association (BCSA) recently had requested the agriculture ministry to help market more than 2.0 million tonnes of surplus potato.
The Association said 400 cold storages had 5.0 million tonnes of potato of which above 2.0 million might remain unsold this year amid poor demand due to the pandemic.
However, stored potatoes of cardinal, diamant varieties are selling currently at Tk 22-25 a kg while carriage variety at Tk 32-35 a kg in the city retail market.


