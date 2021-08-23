Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FBCCI demands more scopes for investment abroad

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Business Correspondent

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) demanded expansion of scope for making investment abroad by Bangladesh origin firms and companies.
The FBCCI has prepared and submitted a set of recommendations to include in the draft 'Bangladeshis Investment Policy Abroad-2021,' in this connection. One of the main thrust of FBCCI's recommendations is to allow Bangladeshi companies to invest in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) abroad.
The apex trade body also suggested allowing the investment in services sector abroad and clearly mentioned the provision in the final policy.
In this connection, it suggested including GATS Mode-3 or commercial presence which means a service supplier of Bangladesh will be able to be present in the territory of other country to provide commercial services.
The recommendation paper also said that potential investors in the country's SME and services sectors should be considered as eligible for investing abroad. It argued that a schedule needs to be incorporated in the final policy so that investors may know the potential areas and sectors for investment outside Bangladesh.
According to the FBCCI paper, the potential areas include repair and maintenance of products and utility services, digital marketing, travel and transport services, power and electricity, plastic products, agro-processing industry and light engineering. Currently, investment abroad is permitted for export-oriented Bangladeshi companies subject to prior approval and full-filling certain conditions.
Statistics available with Bangladesh Bank showed that net outflow of foreign direct investment (OFDI) was at US$ 11.60 million in 2020, down by 57.90 per cent over the previous year. In 2019, net OFDI stood at $27.58 million.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
IBBL, MasterCard launch Shari’ah based dual currency cards
India cuts soy, sunoil import tax to keep lid on edible oil prices
Stocks rebound, DSEX crosses 6,800-point mark
Emirates to reinstate some allowances, perks of employees
SpiceJet launches 14 new domestic flights
New Chinese law tightens control over company data on users
Air bubble flights with India await CAAB approval


Latest News
Xulhaz-Tonoy murder: Death sentences of Zia, 7 others sought
20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
Abrar Murder case: Two accused give testimonial statement
Barishal incident exposes govt’s internal feuds: BNP
G7 to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday: UK PM Johnson
Japanese woman's two daughters rescued
Launch movement for revoking DSA, Fakhrul urges journalists
Realising confession by force is a serious crime: HC
VAT registration increases by 69%
BNP has no earth beneath its feet: Hasan
Most Read News
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
The artist turns 79
71 firms get permission to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef
Cyber crime and awareness
Gen Shafiuddin meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister
Minor drowns at Pekua
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport
Narayanganj JCD president arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft