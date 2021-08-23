Spinners oppose demand to import yarn thru land ports

Spinners have opposed the apparel makers' demand that import and partial shipment of yarn should be allowed through land ports, saying that the move by some trade bodies to import yarn from India would hurt local manufacturers.

Against the backdrop of the price hike of yarn on the local market, the country's apparel and home textile makers have recently urged the government to allow them to import raw materials, including cotton, yarn and fabrics, under the bonded warehouse facility through all the land ports between Bangladesh and India to keep production in the sector uninterrupted.

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) on Sunday said that the claim made by the RMG makers about the differences in yarn prices on the local and international markets was completely false and ill-motivated.

BTMA president Mohammad Ali Khokon told reporters that allegations against spinners over the price hike of yarn had been raised with the aim to damage the backward linkage industry of the textile sector.

He said that cotton was the prime raw material used in producing yarn and the price of cotton had increased by 47 per cent in the last eight months while the price of yarn on the local market had increased by 37 per cent during the period.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan, however, told The Daily Observer that the price of cotton had increased the in recent months on the global market but the hike of yarn price on the local market was comparatively higher than the international price.

He said that the country's readymade garment sector had started to rebound, overcoming the shocks of the Covid pandemic but the yarn prices is hurting the competitiveness of the sector heavily. Faruque said that it was not acceptable that the price of yarn on the local market would be 50-60 per cent higher than that on the international market.

'Many of the RMG exporters were forced to receive export orders at losses and some have been forced to skip orders due to the price hike of yarn in local market,' the BGMEA president said. The BGMEA and the Bangladesh Terry Towel and Linen Manufacturers and Exporters Association had therefore urged the government to allow import of yarn and partial shipment of the item through all the land ports to keep prices competitive in the local market.

Meanwhile, the BTMA president on Thursday sent a letter to the National Board of Revenue chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem opposing the demand made by the exporters for partial shipment of yarn imports through all land ports.

He said that the approval for partial shipment of yarn import would be suicidal as several shipments would take place against one letter of credit and additional quantity of products would enter into the country dodging taxes to create uneven competition for the local mills.

Bhomra, Sonamasjid and other land ports are struggling in carrying out export and import businesses due to lack of infrastructure and if the ports are opened for yarn import, shipment of other products would suffer.

