Bangladesh, South Sudan to boost bilateral economic activities



Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. Abdul Momen (left) calls on South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit in Juba on Saturday.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister called on the South Sudan President during a visit in which the former Bangladesh Peacekeeping forces engaged under the United Nations Blue Helmet Peacekeeping Operations in the African country.

Foreign Minister offered to share the experience and knowledge of Bangladesh with South Sudan gathered from its journey towards development.

They identified agriculture, ICT, education, military cooperation, south-south cooperation, and connectivity to be the sectors of priority.

They discussed the total gamut of the bilateral relations and agreed to further boost the bilateral engagements on Saturday, according to foreign ministry statement on Sunday.

President Kiir recognised the development of Bangladesh and expressed his sincere thanks for the offer of the Foreign Minister to extend support and cooperation.

He particularly appreciated the immense contributions made by the Bangladeshi peacekeepers since their independence and different current infrastructural and social developmental activities of the Bangladeshi peacekeepers in different parts of South Sudan.

The South Sudanese President invited more investment and engagement from the government and entrepreneurs of Bangladesh

He mentioned that South Sudan had a very open foreign policy and requested Bangladesh minister to take advantage of the policy.

He also stated that they would consider to reinforce the diplomatic relations by opening representations at both the capitals.

Minister Momen invited him to visit Bangladesh at an opportune time.

Dr Momen also met the Foreign Minister of Sudan Dr Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi on Saturday.

The Sudanese Foreign Minister expressed her deep appreciation for the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina especially for her immense contribution towards women empowerment.

Both the Foreign Ministers agreed to further intensify the current mutual engagements and agreed to consolidate existing bilateral relations by reinvigorating the different bilateral agreements done all through the years.

Dr Momen offered to share the expertise and experience of Bangladesh in the sectors of agriculture, ICT and especially peacekeeping. He further offered to train the future Sudanese peacekeepers in Bangladesh based on the vast experience and the excellent facilities available in Bangladesh.

He opined that as a part of the effort of Bangladesh to bolster south-south cooperation and connectivity, Bangladesh would extend support to Sudan in the fields of education and trade.







