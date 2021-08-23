Video
Monday, 23 August, 2021
DNC arrests 10 drug dealers, addicts in city

Most belonging toaffluent families

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent 

Members of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) have arrested some 10 drug dealers and addicts from Banani, Uttara, Banasree and Khilgaon areas on Saturday.
Additional Director General Fazlur Rahman told a press conference at the Dhaka Metro office of the Drug Control Department in Tejgaon that every member of the party is a child of a rich family. Some have returned to the country after completing higher education from abroad.
The arrested were identified Rubayat, 32, Mohammad Rohit Hossain, 26, Masum Hannan, 49, Mohammad Aman Ullah, 30, Mohaiminul Islam Ivan, 29, Musa Will Babar, 39, Syeda Anika Zaman alias Arpita Zaman, 30, Laila Afroz Praya, 26, Tanzim Ali Shah and Mohammad Hasibul Islam, 22.
The DNC recovered 500 grams of 'ice' and 5,000 Yaba pills from them. The 'ice' looks like palm candy and can make 500 Yaba tablets with 1 gram of it, according to DNC.
For these reasons, a section of buyers and sellers are now more interested in collecting crystal meth or 'ice' than Yaba pills. They say that a group of seven or eight people control the trade of crystal meth or 'ice' in the capital.



