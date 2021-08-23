Video
BD in last 5 in mobile internet speed

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh has not been able to improve the mobile internet speed.  The position of Bangladesh remained unchanged.  
The last report about mobile internet speed comprised 137 countries. This time, the position of 139 countries has been featured where Bangladesh placed in the last five. The other four countries hitting the bottom rock are Zimbabwe, Palestine, Venezuela and Afghanistan.
According to Okla, the publisher of the mobile internet speed report, the average speed of mobile internet in Bangladesh in June was 12.6 Mbps per second. This is slightly higher than the month of May.  In May, the speed of mobile internet in Bangladesh was 12.48 Mbps.
After the analysising of the information about the internet, Okla publishes a comparative picture of the average internet speed of different countries every month. They release one month's data in the middle of the next month.
According to a July report, the UAE tops the list in terms of mobile internet speeds with   South Korea the second and Qatar placed in third.


