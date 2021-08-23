Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Discussion on ‘Bangabandhu’s Education Thought’ held at DU

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
DU Correspondent

A discussion meeting titled 'Bangabandhu's Education Thought' was held at the Prof Abdul Matin Virtual Classroom on the Dhaka University (DU) campus on Sunday.
The meeting was organised under the initiative of DU Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty.
DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad was present as chief guest.
Presided over by Prof Fakrul Alam, Director of the Institute, DU Bangabandhu Chair Professor and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Atiur Rahman was the keynote speaker.
Prof Abdul Bashir, Director of the Centre for Advanced Research in Arts and Social Sciences, gave the welcome speech.
Prof Muhammad Samad said that the aim of all activities including education of Bangabandhu was to promote the young society.
He said, "According to the way education has spread in the country, there is an opportunity to further improve the quality of education."
For this, everyone has to work in unity, he marked.
"The next generation will get the right direction, only if we learn to self-criticize, review Bangabandhu's life, work together on his educational ideas," the Pro VC added.
Prof Atiur Rahman said Bangabandhu has always given importance on mother tongue.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DNC arrests 10 drug dealers, addicts in city
BD in last 5 in mobile internet speed
Dhaka South City Corporation is conducting works for improvement
Discussion on ‘Bangabandhu’s Education Thought’ held at DU
S Sudan official lauds BD peacekeepers, suggests deployment of more females
Rajshahi Sonadighi to get back its glory
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef


Latest News
Xulhaz-Tonoy murder: Death sentences of Zia, 7 others sought
20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
Abrar Murder case: Two accused give testimonial statement
Barishal incident exposes govt’s internal feuds: BNP
G7 to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday: UK PM Johnson
Japanese woman's two daughters rescued
Launch movement for revoking DSA, Fakhrul urges journalists
Realising confession by force is a serious crime: HC
VAT registration increases by 69%
BNP has no earth beneath its feet: Hasan
Most Read News
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
The artist turns 79
71 firms get permission to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef
Cyber crime and awareness
Gen Shafiuddin meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister
Minor drowns at Pekua
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport
Narayanganj JCD president arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft