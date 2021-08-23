Discussion on ‘Bangabandhu’s Education Thought’ held at DU

A discussion meeting titled 'Bangabandhu's Education Thought' was held at the Prof Abdul Matin Virtual Classroom on the Dhaka University (DU) campus on Sunday.

The meeting was organised under the initiative of DU Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty.

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad was present as chief guest.

Presided over by Prof Fakrul Alam, Director of the Institute, DU Bangabandhu Chair Professor and former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Atiur Rahman was the keynote speaker.

Prof Abdul Bashir, Director of the Centre for Advanced Research in Arts and Social Sciences, gave the welcome speech.

Prof Muhammad Samad said that the aim of all activities including education of Bangabandhu was to promote the young society.

He said, "According to the way education has spread in the country, there is an opportunity to further improve the quality of education."

For this, everyone has to work in unity, he marked.

"The next generation will get the right direction, only if we learn to self-criticize, review Bangabandhu's life, work together on his educational ideas," the Pro VC added.

Prof Atiur Rahman said Bangabandhu has always given importance on mother tongue.









