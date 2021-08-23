S Sudan official lauds BD peacekeepers, suggests deployment of more females

Appreciating the role of the Bangladesh peacekeepers in South Sudan, the Governor of Wau State Angelo Taban Biajo suggested Bangladesh to deploy more female personnel in the Bangladesh contingent.

He made this suggestion while Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen met with him at the UNMISS compound in Wau province on Friday. Momen, now on a visit to South Sudan, visited the Bangladesh contingent (BANBATT 4) deployed in the Wau province of the country. Deputy Force Commander of UNMISS and other Bangladesh high officials of UNMISS, Bangladesh non-resident Ambassador to South Sudan and Foreign Ministry officials were present.

The Governor lauded the humane services offered by Bangladesh peacekeepers in Wau and expressed their desire to establish cooperation between Wau province and Bangladesh in different areas like education, ICT and agriculture.

Upon his arrival at the UNMISS compound, the Foreign Minister was presented with a guard of honour by a smart contingent of the Bangladesh peacekeepers. The local Governor of Wau along with the provincial Ministers met Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the UNMISS compound in Wau province of South Sudan on Friday.

The Governor suggested that more female personnel may be deployed in the Bangladesh contingent. The Governor highly appreciated the role of the Bangladesh peacekeepers.

Momen said that he felt proud of the commendable contributions of the Bangladesh peacekeepers in the UN Peacekeeping Missions. Dr Momen said the purpose of the visit was also to enhance the diplomatic relations and engagements with South Sudan.

The Foreign Minister said the role of peacekeepers is helping in developing relations with the receiving countries.

During their presentation, the Bangladesh peacekeepers informed the Foreign Minister that they are engaged in social development and welfare work in Wau, like providing medicine and veterinary assistance to the local people of the Wau.







