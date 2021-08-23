

Danger looms large on marooned chars



Besides, a primary school and a community centre, where these people took shelter are precariously exposed to river erosion. Already 300 families have taken refuge in different education institutions and high lands with their cattle under open sky.



It needs be mentioned that many of these char dwellers are living there taking rent of lands on annual basis and raising houses there.



However, water marooned people is counting days in uncertainty as their main source of income is agro based. With their croplands and fishing farm inundated, they cannot make head or tail of what to do in days to come.



With their normal communication system interrupted, it is clear that many of them are passing days half-starved or totally unfed. Needless to say, such adverse behaviour of nature has aggravated their sufferings to a new degree as they are already left into a testing time of Covid-19. Boat is their only hope as a vehicle now.



Regrettably, no government or private relief assistance has reached the affected char areas. Reason behind such delay of relief aid in such humanitarian crisis is not clear to us. We have seen in the past, either authority's failure to understand the gravity of the situation or their laxity, lack of goodwill, corruption and utter negligence to work behind such delay.



We urge the authority concerned to expedite distribution of relief including cooked food, safe drinking water and medicines among the char dwellers. Cooked food, safe drinking water and medicines will serve their daily essential needs more than cash assistance now, as they are surrounded by water all around.



In addition, we hope that the government will take appropriate measures to address the economic losses they have suffered with the loss of livestock, inundation of fish farm and arable lands.



More importantly, a sustainable solution to this crisis has to be figured out. It cannot be ruled out from the characteristics of flooding in the country that - the crisis char areas face at this moment is to a great extent linked to lack of sufficient river embankments and shelter areas.



Government's ongoing development activities and their benefits should equally reach everywhere, every doorstep of marginalized society. Otherwise the goal of achieving an all- inclusive development will remain a far cry.



