Let the closed textile mill in Kurigram be reopened

Dear Sir

Kurigram is a district in North Bengal. Poverty rate is still high in this. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), in this district 72 per cent people are poor. As a result, members in families start earning money at an early age. Nineteen percent children of Kurigram are involved in labor in one way or another.



One thing to note is that, poverty rate would have been lower if there were job opportunities. If the poverty rate had been reduced, the number of child labourers would have been reduced or eliminated. However, Kurigram Textile Mills was established in 1987. The mill stopped production in 2011--due to losses. Due to the closure of Kurigram Textile Mill in 2011, unemployment has been increased. Years are passing but the work of Kurigram Textile Mill is not reopening. The re-opening of the mill will create employment for the people of Kurigram district and unemployment will come down and financial prosperity will be ensured. The good days of the people of the poor district will return.



Therefore, we implore the authorities to take initiatives immediately to reopen the Kurigram Textile Mill.



Mst Zely khatun

Kurigram Government College