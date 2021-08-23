

17,000 Children used in civil war in South Sudan



Increasing inter-communal violence and attacks, the threat of the peace process unravelling, and dire humanitarian conditions across South Sudan has placed renewed urgency on improving security and meeting basic protection needs for South Sudan's civilians. More than a year after President of South Sudan SalvaKiir and former opposition leader Riek Machar formed a unity government, there has been slow progress on implementing the country's main peace agreement, which was signed in 2018 and ended a civil war that began in 2013.



In reaction to overwhelming violence against civilians in the civil war, the UN peacekeeping mission (UNMISS) established large-scale camps meant to protect civilians from violence. In addition to the COVID-19 health crisis in a country with few resources to combat the pandemic, more than seven million people are facing severe food insecurity as of April 2021, and insecurity continues to negatively affect humanitarian supply routes.



Ongoing disputes and the lack of power-sharing agreements between many of South Sudan's rival factions in the civil war that ended in 2018 has cast doubt on whether the government will be able to prevent violence in the lead-up to national elections, which are set to occur in 2022. An armed insurgency being led in the south of the country by Thomas Cirillo, who leads the group known as the National Salvation Front (NSF), poses a severe threat to civilians and further threatens the peace process. Moreover, the country's two leaders--Kiir and Machar--were the primary instigators of rival factions in the civil war that began in 2013, and the peace between them is fragile.



In December 2013, following a political struggle between Kiir and Machar that led to Machar's removal as vice president, violence erupted between presidential guard soldiers from the two largest ethnic groups in South Sudan. Soldiers from the Dinka ethnic group aligned with Kiir and those from the Nuer ethnic group supported Machar. In the midst of chaos, Kiir announced that Machar had attempted a coup and violence spread quickly to Jonglei, Upper Nile, and Unity states. From the outbreak of conflict, armed groups targeted civilians along ethnic lines, committed rape and sexual violence, destroyed property and looted villages, and recruited children into their ranks.



Under the threat of international sanctions and following several rounds of negotiations supported by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Kiir signed a peace agreement with Machar in August 2015. As the first step toward ending the civil war, Machar returned to Juba in April 2016 and was once again sworn in as vice president, after spending more than two years outside of the country. Soon after his return, violence broke out between government forces and opposition factions, once more displacing tens of thousands of people. Machar fled the country and was eventually detained in South Africa.



After almost five years of civil war, Kiir and Machar participated in negotiations mediated by Uganda and Sudan in June 2018. Later that month, Kiir and Machar signed the Khartoum Declaration of Agreement that included a cease-fire and a pledge to negotiate a power-sharing agreement to end the war. Despite sporadic violations over the ensuing weeks, Kiir and Machar signed a final cease-fire and power-sharing agreement in August 2018. The agreement, called the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan, included a new power-sharing structure and reinstated Machar as vice president.



In late December 2013, the UN Security Council authorized a rapid deployment of about 6,000 security forces, in addition to 7,600 peacekeepers already in the country, to aid in nation-building efforts. Since reprioritizing protection, the UN Mission in the Republic of South Sudan has faced extreme challenges due to the deterioration of the security situation and its complex relationship with the government of the Republic of South Sudan. The UN authorized the deployment of an additional four thousand peacekeepers as part of a regional protection force in 2016, although their arrival was delayed until August 2017.



South Sudan remains one of the most dangerous places to be an aid worker. All parties have attacked aid workers, and restricted access to populations in need. At least 12 aid workers were killed in 2018, bringing the toll to over 100 since December 2013. Armed groups and government soldiers continued to attack UNMISS compounds, including in Juba Bor, Bentiu, Malakal, Wau, Akobo and Melut. Government security forces, especially the National Security Service (NSS), detained perceived government opponents and critics, including human rights activists and academics. National security and military officials have subjected civilian detainees to harsh conditions including beatings, electric shocks and other ill-treatment. Since the start of the conflict, countless people have disappeared or died in custody.



Civil society activists participating in the peace process faced intimidation and threats. In June, one female activist was threatened by a government representative in Addis and another surveilled. Similarly, four activists in exile in neighbouring countries reported facing intimidation, threats and surveillance by authorities.



In an annual report released in September, the United Nations Secretary General put South Sudan on a black-list of 38 states where individuals faced intimidation or reprisals for cooperating with the UN on human rights. In July, by a vote of nine in favour and six abstentions, the UN Security Council imposed a globally enforceable arms embargo and targeted sanctions--travel bans and asset freezes--on two of three individuals already subject to EU unilateral sanctions in February, bringing the total number of South Sudanese individuals under UN sanctions to eight.



As mentioned earlier, 400,000 people were estimated to have been killed in the war by April 2018, including notable atrocities such as the 2014 Bentiu massacre. Although both men had supporters from across South Sudan's ethnic divides, subsequent fighting had ethnic undertones. Kiir's Dinka ethnic group has been accused of attacking other ethnic groups and Machar's Nuer ethnic group has been accused of attacking the Dinka. More than 4 million people have been displaced, with about 1.8 million of those internally displaced, and about 2.5 million having fled to neighbouring countries, especially Uganda and Sudan.



Fighting in the agricultural heartland in the south of the country caused the number of people facing starvation to soar to 6 million, causing famine in 2017 in some areas. The country's economy has also been devastated. According to the IMF in October 2017, real income had halved since 2013 and inflation was more than 300% per annum.



Since the conflict began, more than 17,000 children were used in the conflict, with 1,300 recruited in 2016.A UN survey found that 70% of women who were sheltering in camps had been raped since the beginning of the conflict, with the vast majority of rapists being police and soldiers, and that 80% had witnessed someone else getting sexually assaulted.

Avik Gangopadhyay, an author, critic and columnist, writes from Kolkata, India





