Movement for autonomy continued despite threats

As the first quarter of 1966 closed the stir caused by the Pronouncement of the Six-Point Programme engulfed the politically conscious segments in the Eastern wing. The majority of the Bengali literati were excited. The youth especially students of the universities and colleges were keen to learn about the programme and its implications. As young teachers of social sciences it fell to our lot to put before them the meaning and significance of the programme as objectively as we could.



I was not aware until many years later, the impact my exposition of the programme had on my students of that time. Forty years later one of my students in the subsidiary class wrote on the 5th October, 2006 in his column 'Dhew Otha Dinguli' (the days of surging waves) in the Daily Janokantho, a graphic paragraph that moved me profoundly. He was Selim Al-Din, who later became an illustrious playwright and popular teacher in the Jahangirnagar University. He died a premature death in January, 2008.



Before his sad demise he distinguished himself as an unparalleled Bangladeshi writer of such moving plays as Keramat Mongal, Muntasir fantasy and others staged by the 'Dhaka Theater'. His narration was impassioned and powerful. Selim-Al-Deen wrote on the lectures I delivered on the Six-Point in the class although it was no part of the existing syllabus. "After I got admitted into the Dhaka University, I came in touch with Martyred teachers Munier Choudhury, Anwar Pasha, Mofazzal Haider Choudhury and Dr Anisuzzaman and Professor Wakil Ahmed.



My respected teachers used to directly present and explain the topic of Bengali nationalism in the class room. I distinctly remember that in the subsidiary Political Science class Dr. Mizanur Rahman Shelley (at that time young and smart Lecturer of Political Science in the Dhaka University) used to teach us with great care the message of Bangabandhu and the significance of his Six-Point programme.



Thrilled and excited by his lectures we some time came out in processions at the end of the class and go around the Arts Building shouting slogans in favour of Bengali self assertion. If my memory does not betray me I recollect that Dr. Shelley took at least four classes on the Six-Points. With Profound wisdom and attractive style characteristics of him, Dr. Shelley in this class put-fourth the far reaching economic and political implications of the Six-Point programme".



The Six Point programme for maximum regional autonomy for East Pakistan gathered strength and popularity despite the government's determined opposition to it. As the dictatorial leader Field Martial Ayub Khan himself resolutely condemned the programme and threatened to use 'the language of weapon' against it, the movement for autonomy continued to gather greater momentum. President Ayub Khan himself appeared to have become the most effective public Relations officer for the six point programmes. Meanwhile, political developments in the then West Pakistan seemed to be leading to a new turn of events.



As Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had to leave his position as Foreign Minister after the Tashkent Declaration he went about forming a new political party. It was named the People's Party of Pakistan (PPP). During later years, especially after the fall of Ayub Khan in March, 1969 it became a vital factor in the politics of West Pakistan. The rise of the Awami League through its movement for East Pakistan's rgional autonomy and the growth of Bhutto's PPP eventually lead to a polarization of Pakistani politics on regional basis. That, however, is a later story.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".









