Roll camera for the femme fatales!

We are now living in a moment when public interest vacillates from Coivid to the upheaval in Afghanistan to the incarceration of an actress plus models charged with running unlicensed bars at their homes plus a host of other aberrant acts. From the perspective of news which continue to control the minds of the masses, there surely isn't a dearth of excitement. The actress in question is known to all so no point in mentioning her name. Using the name too many times indicates a perverted mind, seeking deviant gratification.



This actor has been hogging the news for quite some time now. Whether she comes back to the movies or not, for a long time, the incidents surrounding her, from the altercation at a plush club for the affluent to the raid in her house that yielded a large number of alcoholic bottles, will remain in the public psyche. The truth is, every now and then, society needs such episodes because despite the vehemence shown by many in denouncing the whole exposure of the actress and the brouhaha surrounding her as obscene, deep down, most of us read the reports.



Simply because these details offer fodder for hours of gossip. In one aspect the actress is a success because her role now is on the screen of real life, which is larger and transcends boundaries. Much more thrilling than fiction, more tantalizing than a stage managed item number, this is sex, drugs, rock and roll for real.



The moral dilemma of society:

Beyond the spicy details of blackmail, alcohol and soda masochistic carnal pleasures, two distinct groups have emerged: one which is denouncing the depravity of the person while the other is decrying the victimization of women. However, in between two extreme sides, objective voices often become obscure. The fact that the person in question has a drinking problem is not a myth. She has been seen to visit bars at late hours for drinks which is of course her right. But while this late night bar hopping may not be deemed unlawful, it will surely appear unseemly.



To understand why, a look into our interpretation of human behaviour is needed. Whether it's a woman or a man, someone who comes home late at night or stays out late always attracts attention. Unless the person is a journalist, law enforcer, call centre employee or a health worker, there will be raised eyebrows. There have been several prominent women who have spoken out against the dissection of the life of the actress though how many of them actually hang around in bars after midnight remains to be unanswered.



The point is, despite the vociferous calls for individual freedom, there are certain norms which everyone follows. A man or a woman may be social drinkers though when they face questioning by potential in laws, not a single will admit to having any 'bad habit'. The topic of drinking is a very complex matter in Bangladesh. There are bars which operate all over the city without large signboards and most of them are jam packed. Yet, those who go to these establishments try to keep their penchant for alcohol low key. How many fathers who drink will encourage their sons or daughters to do the same?



Call it hypocrisy if you will but that is society - some things are done surreptitiously and need not be publicized.



Where is the money coming from?

When someone is living in an upmarket area with accoutrements of luxury, people will ask about the source of income, irrespective of the gender of the person in question. Naturally, when a young girl is living alone in a plush apartment, there will be curiosity. Any adult person has the right to live on his/her own but if the lifestyle is opulent, the law may have a reason to take interest because the source of income must be socially acceptable. In the case of the actress, the rather extravagant living standard piqued interest. The facts state that she came to the celluloid scene in 2014 and within six years, rose to the upper layer of social comfort though very few of her movies actually made money.



Naturally, there will be questions as to how she is able to maintain her lifestyle and also possess a car which costs in crores. Reportedly, the car was paid for by bank loans. As far as we know, to qualify for a bank loan, someone has to show either collateral or a steady monthly income. For a premium vehicle the conditions may also become more rigid.



The curiosity about income and extravagant lifestyle or discrepancies between the two should not be centred on one person only. Several other models with links to entertainment world have been detained and reportedly, the allegation is that they were luring in men from wealthy backgrounds to their hedonistic homes, giving them a chance to indulge in their fantasies and secretly taking photos of them to use later on for extorting money.



To be blunt, these women were organizing pleasure parties. The word 'pleasure' here is open to interpretation. Perhaps the spotlight would not have fallen on the women if they had only provided a few hours of unvarnished satisfaction. The allegations of extortion give these engagements a diabolical twist. But to look at another disquieting dimension, reportedly, these parties also included young women who came to provide companionship for a price. Since yaba was found during the police raids, it's safe to speculate that those who came also took the drugs and perhaps worked to peddle them.



When upper layer networks are used by educated middle class women to peddle drugs, efforts on the streets to control addiction only scratch the surface.



A warning for others: The actress and the models have been denied bail several times which seems more like a warning to others who may have eluded the law enforcers. It may not be wrong to state that countless such apartments in the city are turned into makeshift bars cum pleasure-dens. To cover up the sybaritic acts, these homes also have children and elderly people, either related to the madam of the house or, simply hired to keep up the pretence of a normal social image.



The recent detentions of women prove that a large number of women are willingly involved in nefarious acts and the fact that they are women often help them in evading the law. A person who has been hoodwinking society with a false image while carrying out a vast network of depravity must face the law one day; the gender factor is peripheral here. Those who are clamouring about rights need to realize: women, just as men, are capable of unscrupulous and amoral acts.



From abuse of domestic helps to involvement in a wide range of fraud to running prostitution rackets--we have enough evidence to prove it.

The writer is a former development worker and a social observer









