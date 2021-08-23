98 detained on different charges in eight districts

A total of 98 people including a leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and 26 gamblers have been detained on different charges in separate drives in eight districts- Rajshahi, Noakhali, Jhalokati, Cox's Bazar, Kishoreganj, Jhenidah, Bhola and Joypurhat, in five days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 55 people were arrested on different charges in the city in five days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Friday night till Saturday morning, detained 21 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the matter through a press release on Saturday morning.

Of the detained persons, four had arrest warrant, 15 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possessions during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 22 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday morning.

Of the detainees, four had arrest warrant, seven were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 12 people on different charges in the city.

RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday morning.

Of the detainees, four had arrest warrant, two were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

NOAKHALI: A total 21 people have been arrested on charge of gambling in Begumganj and Sonaimuri upazilas of the district in two days.

Police, in a drive, detained nine gamblers in Begumganj Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The detained persons are: Mamun, 27, Masud, 42, Jafar, 48, Manik, 35, Jamal, 46, Ajad, 42, Abdul Karim, 44, Wali Ullah, 41, and Shafique, 31.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Chowmuhani Municipality area at early hours and caught them red-handed.

The law enforcers also recovered Tk 16,000 in cash and several sets of playing card from their possessions during the drive.

Muhammad Qamaruzzaman Sikder, officer-in-charge (OC) of Begumganj Model Police Station (PS), confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, DB police arrested 12 gamblers in a raid in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district early Friday.

The detained people are Mostafa Kamal, Tajul Islam, Nurnabi Bashu, Salauddin, Mujib Ullah Shohag, Shamim, Gafur, Zafar, Shakwat, Joynal and Azizur Rahman, residents of Sonaimuri Upazila.

At that time, the law enforcers also seized gambling equipment, playing cards and Tk 1.6 lakh in cash.

The detained will be handed over to the Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Earlier, police detained them while they were gambling in Bhabia Para area of Bargaon Union at around 1:30am.

JHALOKATI: Senior member of the Jhalakathi District BNP convenor committee Rafiqul Islam Jamal has been arrested, alleged the party on Saturday.

He was the BNP candidate from Jhalakathi-1 constituency in the 9th Jatiya Sangsad election.

Rafiqul Islam Jamal was arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday morning, said BNP's central Assistant Organising Secretary Akan Quddusur Rahman.

He said Rafiqul Islam Jamal went to America recently hearing about the illness of his brother there. He was arrested when he arrived in Dhaka by a flight of Qatar Airways at around 10:30am.

Akan Quddusur Rahman also said Rafiqul Islam Jamal has given a status on Facebook recently over the country's political situation. Then a local Awami League leader filed a case against him under the Digital Security Act.

UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have arrested two persons along with six gold bars weighing about 1 kg in a raid at a joint check post in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Nurul Abshar Khokon, 32, and Mohammad Mainuddin, 34.

Acting on a information that the a smuggling syndicate will enter Bangladesh illegally from Myanmar with huge amount of gold ornaments, members of BGB-30 Battalion set up a check post in Ukhiya.

BGB Naib Subedar Mahmudul Hasan said BGB members stopped a CNG at the check post and started searching it while passing the check post at around 11:45 pm.

During the search, the behaviour of the CNG driver and the passenger was found suspicious and they were taken down from the CNG and their bodies were searched. At one stage, six gold bars weighing 996.50 grams were recovered from the CNG steering box wrapped in black tape. The value of the recovered gold bars is estimated at Tk 60 lakh.

A case has been filed with Ramu PS in this connection.

KISHOREGANJ: Police arrested five people in Tarail Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon on charge of gambling.

The arrested persons are Sujon Barman, 37, son of late Hemanta Barman, Kadam Ali, 55, son of late Sahar Ali, Quddus Mia, 45, son of late Abdur Rahman, Babul Chandra Barman, 37, son of late Kali Mohan Barman, and Saddam Hossain, 25, son of Idris Ali, residents of Vadara Village in the upazila.

Tarail PS OC Joynal Abedin Sarkar said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Vadera area in the afternoon and arrested them red-handed while gambling.

The law enforcers also recovered Tk 6,150 in cash and playing cards from their possessions.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Tarail PS, the arrested were produced before the court, the OC added.

JHENIDAH: Members of BGB have detained six Bangladeshi nationals in Maheshpur Upazila of the district when they were entering the country illegally from India.

Among the detained persons, two are women and two children while rest two are men.

The BGB personnel detained them from Gopalpur area at early hours on Wednesday.

After filing of a case with Maheshpur PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

BGB-58 Assistant Commanding Officer Mohammad Nazrul Islam confirmed the matter.

BHOLA: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) detained two pirates along with pistols and lethal weapons from Gangapur Launch Ghat area in Borhanuddin Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The detainees are Md Rakib, 25, son of the head of Mohsin Bahini, and Md Hasan, 55.

Lt BN SM Tahsin Rahman, media official of BCG South Zone, said on information, a team of BCG conducted a drive in the Tentulia River in the area at early hours and detained them while preparing to commit a robbery.

Three locally-made pistols, four machetes, three saws and several lethal weapons were recovered from their possessions.

A case under the Arms Act was filed with Borhanuddin PS on Wednesday morning in this connection, the official added.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested six young men in Khetlal Upazila of the district on Tuesday night for allegedly making pornographic videos.

The arrested people are Mehedi Hasan, 26, Faruk Hossain, 28, Arman Hossain, 28, Eklasur Rahman, 21, Shree Sujan Haldar, 24, and Shahinur Rahman, 27.

RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Captain Lieutenant Commander Toukir said on information that pornographic videos are being made at Bottoli Bazar, a team of the elite force conducted a drive there at around 8:30pm and arrested the six persons.

The force also recovered six CPUs, 10 hard disks, six monitors, six keyboards, and 18 cables believed to be used for making Pornographic contents.

A case under the Pornography Control Act was filed with Kheltal PS in this connection, the official added.