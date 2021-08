Brinjal grower Gopal Chandra Sardar of Koyra Upazila











Brinjal grower Gopal Chandra Sardar of Koyra Upazila in Khulna received a crest and prize bonds worth Tk 7,000 at a function held in the conference room of the Upazila Agriculture Office on August 19. Koyra UNO Animesh Biswas handed over the best-performing award to Gopal for his outstanding contribution to the agriculture sector. photo: observer