Journos get financial aid in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Aug 22: Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP, said, the government believes in press freedom and advancement of free flow of information, which can make a transparent and prosperous country.

He came up with this comment while addressing a cheque-distribution function held in the conference room of the local circuit house as chief gust on Friday morning,.

A total of 40 journalists of Pirojpur Press Club and seven of Kawkhali Press Club received Tk 10,000 each in cheque. Corona-affected journalists received the cheques as special financial support from the PM's Journalist Welfare Fund.

Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain presided over it.

Superintendent of Police Mohammad Saidur Rahman and Civil Surgeon Dr. Md Hasanaat Yousuf Zaki were present as special guests.

Journalists Goutam Chawdhury, SM Rezaul Islam Shamim, Mahmud Hossain Sukur, Moniruzzman Nasim, Ziaul Ahsan, Sherina Afroj, and Fasiul Islam Baschu spoke.







