Three murdered in three districts

Three people including an expatriate have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Feni and Kurigram, in four days.

INDURKANI, PIROJPUR: A woman was murdered by her elder sister over a land dispute in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

Deceased Maknu Akter, 35, daughter of late Abdur Rouf, was a resident of Badura Village under Parerhat Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Kamrunnahar, 50, and her younger sister Maknu Akhter had been at loggerheads over the ownership of their paternal properties for long.

As a sequel to it, an altercation took place in between them at noon.

At one stage, Kamrunnahar along with her people attacked on Maknu Akhter, leaving her seriously injured.

Locals rushed Maknu Akhter to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested five people including Kamrunnahar in this connection.

FENI: The woman, detained on charge of killing her expatriate husband in the district, has confessed to committing the crime.

Deceased Md Sohel, 35, was an expatriate living in Dubai. He along with his wife and two children used lived in a rented house in the district town.

Rapid Action Battalion-7 Company Commander Squadron Leader Abdullah Al Zubayer Imran confirmed the matter in a press conference at around 11 am on Sunday.

He said Sohel verbally divorced her wife Rokeya Akter Sheuli at around 2am on Friday during an altercation.

Later, Sheuli hacked Sohel out of anger, and slaughtered him with a machete.

She went into hiding after the murder.

Informed by locals, police recovered the body and sent it to Feni General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police detained Shiuli along with her two children from his uncle's home in Chauddagram Upazila of Cumilla District on Saturday night.

BHURUNGAMARI, KURIGRAM: A man was beaten to death by his rivals in Bhurungamari Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Faridul Islam, 32, son of Shamsul Alam, was a resident of Bongosonahat Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Faridul was going to Bhurungamari from Sonahat in the evening. At that time, one Saifur Rahman, son of Quader Ali, along with his people attacked on Faridul in Sonahat Bridge Purbapar area, and started beating him mercilessly over a previous enmity, leaving him seriously injured.

Injured Faridul was taken to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died there at night while undergoing treatment.

However, police arrested four people in this connection.







