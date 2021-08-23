Five ‘kill selves’ in four dists

Five people including two young girls have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Laxmipur, Naogaon, Kurigram and Bhola, in three days.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Two people including a madrasa girl reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Raipur Upazila of the district in three days.

A man reportedly committed suicide in the upazila on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Siraj, 35, son of Safiq Ullah, was a resident of Sonapur Union in the upazila.

Sonapur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Advocate Yusuf Jalal Kismat said Siraj took a loan of around Tk 4 lakh from various NGOs due to family problems, scarcity and financial crisis. Not being able to raise the instalment money created depression in him. As a sequel to it, he committed suicide at the house of one Haider Ali in Ward No. 1 in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the evening and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP chairman added.

On the other hand, a madrasa girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Raipur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Maria Akhter, 12, a resident of Ward No. 9 under Sonapur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's grandfather Ismail said Maria hanged herself from the window of her room in the house in the afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipur Police Station (PS) Abdul Jalil confirmed the incidents, adding that two unnatural death cases were filed in these connections.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A SSC candidate reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Mohona Khatun, 17, was the daughter Masud Rana of Geora Village in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district.

She lived in the house of her maternal grandfather Md Yachan Ali in Dakshin Shyampur Village under Aranagar Union in the upazila. She was a SSC candidate from Chaksreepur High School in the area.

Police and local sources said she hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at night.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: An elderly man reportedly committed suicide in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 65, could not be known immediately.

Local sources said the man drank poison in Kasari Field area in the upazila at around 12pm.

Sensing the matter, locals rushed him to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Fulbari PS in this connection.

Fulbari PS OC (Investigation) Sarwar Parvez confirmed the incident.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A young man, who allegedly drank poison in Lalmohan Upazila on Wednesday morning, died at Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex in the district at dawn on Thursday.

Deceased Md Razib, 22, son of Abdul Quddus, was a resident of Ward No. 5 under Lord Harding Union in Lalmohan Upazila.

Lalmohan PS OC Maksudur Rahman Murad said Razib drank poison on Wednesday morning.

Sensing the matter, the family members took him to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex.

Later, Razib died here at dawn on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Lalmohan PS in this connection, the OC added.





