Bridge turns into death trap at Morrelganj



The broken Nishanbaria Bridge over Ghoper Canal in Morrelganj Upazila. photo: observer

The bridge is about 1.5 foot long and is located in front of traditional Rafiz Smriti High School in Gulishakhali Village at Nishanbaria Union of the upazila.

On both sides of the bridge, there are also Gulishakhali Government Primary School, Gulishakhli Fazil Madrassa, Guljia Alim Madrasa, Union Parishad, Community Clinic and other institutions.

Union Member Mirajul Islam Milon said, three years back, the bridge was repaired once; it turned again deplorable; before last six months people would use it taking risk; and at present it has got broken down.

This public-oriented important bridge is no longer at repairing-level. It requires re-construction, he added.

Union Chairman Abdur Rahim Bachchu said, the bridge is about 1.5km long; it requires big allocation to re-construct the bridge; but at the moment, the Union Parishad has no fund; after getting allocation, it will be managed.

Sub-Assistant Engineer Md Ariful Islam said, the bridge is in need of re-construction; measures will be undertaken following government allocation.









