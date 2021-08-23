Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Bridge turns into death trap at Morrelganj

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

The broken Nishanbaria Bridge over Ghoper Canal in Morrelganj Upazila. photo: observer

The broken Nishanbaria Bridge over Ghoper Canal in Morrelganj Upazila. photo: observer

MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT, Aug 22: The Nishanbaria bridge over Ghoper Khal (canal) in Morrelganj Upazila of the district has been turned into a death trap. Six months back, it was somehow repaired locally. But it turned useless again three months back.   
The bridge is about 1.5 foot long and is located in front of traditional Rafiz Smriti High School in Gulishakhali Village at Nishanbaria Union of the upazila.
On both sides of the bridge, there are also Gulishakhali Government Primary School, Gulishakhli Fazil Madrassa, Guljia Alim Madrasa, Union Parishad, Community Clinic and other institutions.
Union Member Mirajul Islam Milon said, three years back, the bridge was repaired once; it turned again deplorable; before last six months people would use it taking risk; and at present it has got broken down.
This public-oriented important bridge is no longer at repairing-level. It requires re-construction, he added.
Union Chairman Abdur Rahim Bachchu said, the bridge is about 1.5km long; it requires big allocation to re-construct the bridge; but at the moment, the Union Parishad has no fund; after getting allocation, it will be managed.
Sub-Assistant Engineer Md Ariful Islam said, the bridge is in need of re-construction; measures will be undertaken following government allocation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
98 detained on different charges in eight districts
Brinjal grower Gopal Chandra Sardar of Koyra Upazila
Journos get financial aid in Pirojpur
Three murdered in three districts
Five ‘kill selves’ in four dists
Bridge turns into death trap at Morrelganj
Three men murdered in two districts
Three die after taking liquor in Tangail


Latest News
Xulhaz-Tonoy murder: Death sentences of Zia, 7 others sought
20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
Abrar Murder case: Two accused give testimonial statement
Barishal incident exposes govt’s internal feuds: BNP
G7 to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday: UK PM Johnson
Japanese woman's two daughters rescued
Launch movement for revoking DSA, Fakhrul urges journalists
Realising confession by force is a serious crime: HC
VAT registration increases by 69%
BNP has no earth beneath its feet: Hasan
Most Read News
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
The artist turns 79
71 firms get permission to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef
Cyber crime and awareness
Gen Shafiuddin meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister
Minor drowns at Pekua
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport
Narayanganj JCD president arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft