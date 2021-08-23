Video
Monday, 23 August, 2021
Qatar sets October 2 for first legislative elections

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Aug 22: Qatar's first legislative polls for two-thirds of the advisory Shura Council will be held on October 2, according to a decree issued by the ruling emir on Sunday.
Qataris will elect 30 members of the 45-seat body while Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will continue to appoint the remaining 15 members.
The council will have legislative authority and approve general state policies and the budget. It will also exercise control over the executive, except for bodies setting defence, security, economic and investment policy.
Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani called on citizens "to participate positively in the first elections to be held in the history of the State of Qatar to form the elected Shura Council", the state-run Qatar News Agency reported.    -Al Jazeera



