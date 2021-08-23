102 migrants rescued in Channel trying to reach Britain

LILLE, Aug 22: Over 100 migrants were rescued in the Channel on Saturday as they tried to reach Britain on makeshift boats, the French maritime prefecture said.

A first boat carrying 38 migrants was reported in difficulty off Boulogne, the authorities said.

The migrants were rescued and returned to France before being handed over to border police, a statement said.

A further 60 migrants were also rescued off Hardelot, including 58 through the intervention of a tug, and two others by a patrol vessel.

Four further migrants were picked up by the same patrol boat.

All the migrants were now safe, the statement added. -AFP

