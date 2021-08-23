Video
Monday, 23 August, 2021
Turkey’s Erdogan urges Putin to remain ‘open’ to Taliban

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

ANKARA, Aug 22: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday to maintain dialogue with the Taliban and to take a "gradual" approach to relations with Afghanistan's new rulers.
"We must keep the channels of open dialogue with the Taliban and pursue a gradual engagement instead of an approach based on hard conditions," Erdogan said in a phone call with Putin, according to a statement from his office.
The Turkish leader also welcomed talks between the Taliban and former senior Afghan officials as "promising".
"We welcome the Taliban's moderate messages as positive for the moment, but the process ahead will be shaped not by their words but by their deeds," Erdogan said.
"The presidents agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation on Afghanistan," the Kremlin said in a statement.     -AFP


