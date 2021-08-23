Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Afghanistan going through difficult time, international support will end miseries, says Envoy to India

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Aug 22: Mamundzay remarks come days after the Taliban swept across Afghanistan, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities Asserting that the "suffering" of Afghanistan is man-made, the war-torn nation's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay on Sunday said his country is going through a difficult time, and only good leadership, compassionate attitude and international support to the Afghan people would bring an end to "miseries".
Mr. Mamundzay also appreciated the words of sympathy and support messages from all "Indian friends" and the diplomatic missions in New Delhi over the suffering of Afghans in the past few weeks.
His remarks come days after the Taliban swept across Afghanistan, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities, including capital Kabul, in the backdrop of the withdrawal of the US forces.
"I appreciate the kind words of sympathy and support messages from all Indian friends and the diplomatic missions in New Delhi over the suffering of Afghans in the past few weeks, particularly the last seven to eight days," Mr. Mamundzay said on Twitter.
"The avoidable suffering of Afghanistan is man-made and at a scale beyond all civilised contemplation," he said. Afghanistan is going through a difficult time, and only good leadership, compassionate attitude and international support to the Afghan people "would somewhat bring an end to these miseries", the envoy said.
India on Sunday brought back nearly 400 people, including 329 of its nationals and two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of its efforts to evacuate its citizens from Kabul in the backdrop of the deteriorating situation in the city after its takeover by the Taliban.
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as his US-backed government fell with the Taliban gaining control.
In his first comments after he left Afghanistan, Mr. Ghani in a Facebook post on August 15 had said he was faced with a "hard choice" between the "armed Taliban" who wanted to enter the Presidential Palace or "leaving the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting the past 20 years".    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar sets October 2 for first legislative elections
102 migrants rescued in Channel trying to reach Britain
Turkey’s Erdogan urges Putin to remain ‘open’ to Taliban
Afghanistan going through difficult time, international support will end miseries, says Envoy to India
Israel strikes Gaza after border clashes
I’m distraught: grieving Haitians bury their dead a week after quake
Russian gas must not be ‘weapon’ against Ukraine: Merkel
Taliban blame US for airport chaos as Afghans face ‘impossible’ race to flee


Latest News
Xulhaz-Tonoy murder: Death sentences of Zia, 7 others sought
20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
Abrar Murder case: Two accused give testimonial statement
Barishal incident exposes govt’s internal feuds: BNP
G7 to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday: UK PM Johnson
Japanese woman's two daughters rescued
Launch movement for revoking DSA, Fakhrul urges journalists
Realising confession by force is a serious crime: HC
VAT registration increases by 69%
BNP has no earth beneath its feet: Hasan
Most Read News
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
The artist turns 79
71 firms get permission to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef
Cyber crime and awareness
Gen Shafiuddin meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister
Minor drowns at Pekua
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport
Narayanganj JCD president arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft