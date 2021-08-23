Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Israel strikes Gaza after border clashes

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

GAZA CITY, Aug 22:  Israel struck Gaza on Saturday after clashes between its troops and Palestinians protesters on the border left dozens injured, including an Israeli policeman and a 13- year-old Palestinian boy who were both critically wounded.
The clashes, which saw crowds of young Palestinians hurling firebombs and trying to scale the Gaza border wall, with Israeli troops firing in return, came exactly three months since Israel and the enclave's Hamas rulers reached a truce following their deadliest fighting in years.
The Hamas Islamist-run Gazan health ministry said the injured included a 13-year-old boy left in a critical condition after being hit in the head.
 "Forty-one civilians were wounded with various injuries," the ministry said in a statement, with Hamas saying "thousands" of protesters had taken part.
The Israeli army said that "hundreds of rioters" had tried to climb the Gaza Strip's northern border fence, hurling "explosive devices", with some trying to wrest a rifle off a soldier.
Volleys of tear gas were fired towards the protesters, who set fire to tyres.
The army said it had "responded with riot dispersal means, including when necessary live fire."
 An officer was wounded when protesters opened fire.
 "An Israeli Border Police soldier was critically injured by live fire emanating from Gaza, and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital," the army added.
Israeli police commissioner Kobi Shabtai in a statement vowed the force would "continue to act firmly and with all our might against those who want to harm us."
Defence Minister Benny Gantz, speaking on Israel's Channel 13 TV news, said that "these are definitely extremely serious events that will have a response".
Shortly after his comments, Israel's army in a statement said its fighter jets had hit "four weapons and storage manufacturing sites belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization", and that it had reinforced the Gaza division with additional troops.
There were no immediate reports of casualties from the strikes.
Hamas had called a protest Saturday to mark the burning 52 years ago of Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam.
"Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line, and any attack on it will be met with valiant resistance from our people," the movement said in a statement.
Late Saturday, Hamas and other groups in Gaza issued a joint statement in which they "saluted the heroic youth" who clashed with Israeli forces.
The violence is some of the worst since the May 21 ceasefire came into force.
Over 11 days in May, Israel pounded Gaza with airstrikes in response to rockets fired from the enclave.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Qatar sets October 2 for first legislative elections
102 migrants rescued in Channel trying to reach Britain
Turkey’s Erdogan urges Putin to remain ‘open’ to Taliban
Afghanistan going through difficult time, international support will end miseries, says Envoy to India
Israel strikes Gaza after border clashes
I’m distraught: grieving Haitians bury their dead a week after quake
Russian gas must not be ‘weapon’ against Ukraine: Merkel
Taliban blame US for airport chaos as Afghans face ‘impossible’ race to flee


Latest News
Xulhaz-Tonoy murder: Death sentences of Zia, 7 others sought
20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
Abrar Murder case: Two accused give testimonial statement
Barishal incident exposes govt’s internal feuds: BNP
G7 to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday: UK PM Johnson
Japanese woman's two daughters rescued
Launch movement for revoking DSA, Fakhrul urges journalists
Realising confession by force is a serious crime: HC
VAT registration increases by 69%
BNP has no earth beneath its feet: Hasan
Most Read News
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
The artist turns 79
71 firms get permission to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef
Cyber crime and awareness
Gen Shafiuddin meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister
Minor drowns at Pekua
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport
Narayanganj JCD president arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft