Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:29 AM
Home Foreign News

Timeline: Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139

PARIS, Aug 22: Here are the main developments since the Taliban seized Kabul, taking power again in Afghanistan after two decades of war.
On August 15, Taliban fighters appear on the edge of Kabul after a lightning offensive launched in May as US and NATO troops began to withdraw.
In the space of 10 days, they seized city after city across the country with little or no resistance.
Television images show the Taliban taking the presidential palace.
President Ashraf Ghani flees the country and says on Facebook that the "Taliban have won" and that he left to avoid a "flood of bloodshed".
Frightened people besiege Kabul airport, the only exit route from the country. Chaos breaks out on the tarmac as people try to rush aircraft.
All military and civilian flights are halted, before resuming Monday evening.
China becomes the first country to say it is ready to deepen "friendly and cooperative" relations with the Taliban.
It later accuses Washington of "leaving an awful mess".
The UN Security Council says the country must not become a breeding ground for terrorism.
Under growing criticism, President Joe Biden insists he has no regrets and emphasises that US troops cannot defend a nation whose leaders "gave up and fled".
The Taliban tell civil servants in Kabul to resume their duties "without any fear". Some shops reopen and evacuation flights from the city's airport restart.
At their first news conference since seizing power, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says the Taliban will let "women work in accordance with the principles of Islam".
Girls return to school in Taliban-held Herat.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the bloc will have to talk to the Taliban.
Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, says reports of crimes during the Taliban advance may amount to violations of international law.
After the Taliban kill a relative of a journalist for the German state broadcaster as they search for the reporter, a UN intelligence report Friday says militants have been conducting "targeted door-to-door visits" searching for opponents and their families.
A German civilian is also shot on his way to Kabul airport.
Russian President Vladimir Putin calls on the global community to prevent the "collapse" of Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.
NATO says its allies have deployed enough planes to airlift foreign nationals and their Afghan colleagues from Kabul but ground access to the airport is a "big challenge".
Within hours of Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar returning to Afghanistan, the group says it will be "different" this time. It will pardon its enemies and women will not have to wear the all-enveloping burqa.    -AFP


