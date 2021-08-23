Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Iran: Japanese FM discusses nuclear deal, Afghanistan turmoil

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

TEHRAN, Aug 22:  Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is in Tehran for a string of top-level meetings on a range of issues including Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and the developing situation in Afghanistan.
Motegi, who touched down in the Iranian capital late on Saturday as part of his tour of the Middle East, met with President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, security chief Ali Shamkhani, and parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday.
The newly elected president told him Iran remained committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the nuclear deal is known, which the United States unilaterally abandoned in 2018, imposing sanctions.
"The Americans must answer to the world's public opinion why they did not implement their commitments under the JCPOA and exited this international accord," Raisi said, while also stressing Iran is not against negotiations.
According to the president's website, Motegi reiterated Tokyo's support for the multilateral accord, saying "we believe restoring the JCPOA is beneficial to all and can help resolve issues through dialogue".
Representatives from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany, United Kingdom, the European Union, and the US are soon expected to return to Vienna to continue talks on restoring the deal that were paused after six rounds in July to allow for the new administration in Tehran to take form.
But key disagreements - among other things - over how and which US sanctions need to be lifted and how Iran can again scale back its nuclear programme have cast doubt over whether the deal can be restored.
On Sunday, the Iranian president also told Motegi he welcomes efforts by Japan and neighbouring countries to help Afghanistan, which was recently seized by the Taliban in a matter of days after a withdrawal of US troops. Raisi reiterated his stance that Afghans must decide the direction for their own country, and said Americans have admitted by pulling out after 20 years in Afghanistan that their presence was a mistake.    -Al Jazeera


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US says 2,500 Americans evacuated from Kabul in past week
Iran: Japanese FM discusses nuclear deal, Afghanistan turmoil
77 farmers get nonconventional fruit trees in Rajshahi
National Events
Remembering Selim Al Deen
What if you could become invisible to mosquitoes?
National Mourning Day observed
Thousands join convoy protests against Thai PM


Latest News
Xulhaz-Tonoy murder: Death sentences of Zia, 7 others sought
20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
Abrar Murder case: Two accused give testimonial statement
Barishal incident exposes govt’s internal feuds: BNP
G7 to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday: UK PM Johnson
Japanese woman's two daughters rescued
Launch movement for revoking DSA, Fakhrul urges journalists
Realising confession by force is a serious crime: HC
VAT registration increases by 69%
BNP has no earth beneath its feet: Hasan
Most Read News
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
The artist turns 79
71 firms get permission to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef
Cyber crime and awareness
Gen Shafiuddin meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister
Minor drowns at Pekua
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport
Narayanganj JCD president arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft