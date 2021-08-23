Blatter says 'not afraid' of going to trial

GENEVA, AUG 22: Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter says he will continue fighting fraud allegations, and does not fear his case possibly going to trial, he told a Swiss weekly in an interview to be published Sunday.

Former world football chief Blatter, 85, faced four days of questioning by a federal prosecutor earlier this month in a long-running probe into a suspected fraudulent payment a decade ago.

In the case that shook world sport, Blatter is being investigated over a two million Swiss franc ($2.2 million, 1.85 million euro) payment to Michel Platini in 2011, who was then in charge of European football's governing body UEFA. Blatter, who has always maintained the payment to Platini was above board, told the Le Matin Dimanche weekly he was not worried. -AFP







