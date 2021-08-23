Guardiola wants Grealish to develop goalscorer's instinct

MANCHESTER, AUG 22: Pep Guardiola believes Jack Grealish can match the goalscoring feats of Raheem Sterling at Manchester City if he works on developing the same instinct to get into the box.

Grealish scored his first goal for the English champions since his Premier League record £100 million move from Aston Villa in a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich on Saturday.

Sterling came off the bench to also get his first goal of the season and Guardiola believes Grealish can learn from his club and international teammate, whose game has been transformed under the Catalan coach.

"If he gets the mentality to score goals like Raheem, he can score more," said Guardiola. "When Raheem was here when I first arrived he didn't have goals in his mind and we immediately changed his arrival.

"Today he scored because he arrives in the centre, he's a machine there. He changed his mind and decided he was going to score. "Jack has this mentality to score goals and win games as well, but if he has the Raheem mentality then he can do it too." Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez were also on the scoresheet as City made light of playing without a recognised centre-forward. -AFP









