Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Guardiola wants Grealish to develop goalscorer's instinct

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

MANCHESTER, AUG 22: Pep Guardiola believes Jack Grealish can match the goalscoring feats of Raheem Sterling at Manchester City if he works on developing the same instinct to get into the box.
Grealish scored his first goal for the English champions since his Premier League record £100 million move from Aston Villa in a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich on Saturday.
Sterling came off the bench to also get his first goal of the season and Guardiola believes Grealish can learn from his club and international teammate, whose game has been transformed under the Catalan coach.
"If he gets the mentality to score goals like Raheem, he can score more," said Guardiola. "When Raheem was here when I first arrived he didn't have goals in his mind and we immediately changed his arrival.
"Today he scored because he arrives in the centre, he's a machine there. He changed his mind and decided he was going to score. "Jack has this mentality to score goals and win games as well, but if he has the Raheem mentality then he can do it too." Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez were also on the scoresheet as City made light of playing without a recognised centre-forward.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zverev turns tide on Tsitsipas to book Cincy final with Rublev
Grealish bags first goal in ManC cruise, Liverpool beat Burnley
Blatter says 'not afraid' of going to trial
Guardiola wants Grealish to develop goalscorer's instinct
Depay rescues draw for Barcelona in Bilbao
Nothing sinister about my bathroom breaks: Tsitsipas  
Kane on bench for Spurs amid talk of Man City move
Bashundhara Kings to utilise last chance


Latest News
Xulhaz-Tonoy murder: Death sentences of Zia, 7 others sought
20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
Abrar Murder case: Two accused give testimonial statement
Barishal incident exposes govt’s internal feuds: BNP
G7 to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday: UK PM Johnson
Japanese woman's two daughters rescued
Launch movement for revoking DSA, Fakhrul urges journalists
Realising confession by force is a serious crime: HC
VAT registration increases by 69%
BNP has no earth beneath its feet: Hasan
Most Read News
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
The artist turns 79
71 firms get permission to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef
Cyber crime and awareness
Gen Shafiuddin meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister
Minor drowns at Pekua
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport
Narayanganj JCD president arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft