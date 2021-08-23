Bashundhara Kings to utilise last chance



Bashundhara Kings striker Mahbubur Rahman Sufil and midfielder Masuk Miah Jony challenging a striker of Bengaluru FC on Saturday in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup at the Maldives national football stadium, in Male. photo: AFC

The vital match will be played tomorrow at 5:00 pm (BST) at the National Football Stadium, Male in the Maldives.

The champion of 2018-19 season's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) began its AFC Cup group mission with a 2-0 win over Maziya Sports and Recreation Club of the Maldives on 18 August. With a goalless draw against India's Bengaluru FC on Saturday, the Bashundhara boys not only collected a point but also eliminated this India opponent from the round.

Only one of the opponents, Bashundhara Kings and Mohun Bagan, has the chance to play the next stage of the event. Playing two matches, Mohun Bagan has six points while Bashundhara has four. Whoever wins the tomorrow match can advance to the Inter-Zone semi-final.

After winning the match, Bashundhara's Spanish head coach Oscar Bruzon said, "Bashundhara are still in it and have one more chance to qualify into the next round and we are going to capitalise on this big opportunity. The result today (Saturday) is good for us. We played very well and although it may seem that we held back a little in the last half an hour or so, holding the result to a draw was the best option for us considering the game situation we were faced with."

He said, "I don't think we were lucky today (Saturday). For 60 minutes the game was completely under our control, we created the best chances but it's true that in the last 25 minutes Bengaluru came at us. They used their survival instincts; like they did in their last game but unfortunately they came up short and are out of the competition."

"... Our finishing was not up to the mark today (Saturday). We missed some important chances and if we had converted them early in the match, then I think we would have seen a different scenario over the course of the game. The most important thing is we didn't concede any goal in two matches and that is a good sign."

"The players may have looked tired because they were also pressing in their own half. Bengaluru couldn't get past us for 70 minutes and yes, we stepped back a little towards the end and that is when they took control of the game but I must stress that our defenders were on top of their game. Bengaluru's chances were created from set-pieces and not from open play, so I think we should be satisfied with the performance and especially with the one point," said Bashundhara Kings head coach Oscar Bruzon.





