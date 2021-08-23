Video
latest
Sk Russel takes on Baridhara today

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Sports Reporter

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will take on Uttar Baridhara Club in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today (Monday) at 4:00 pm at Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
Uttar Baridhara is one of the bottom-liners who had a narrow escape from being relegated to the Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) this season.
But this bottom-liner had a 2-1 win over today's opponent Sheikh Russel KC in the first phase of the league on 28 February.
Currently, the Russel boys are holding seventh place with 30 points from 21 matches. On the other hand, Baridhara boys are at 11th place on the 13-team point table with 19 points from the same number of matches.
If Sk Russel KC can win the match today, it will still be at the same place and has less chance to alter the fate in future as sixth placer Saif Sporting Club has 38 points from the same number of
matches.
On the contrary, Uttar Baridhara Club will be able to move ahead on the table if it can win the match. A win will suffice the boys to topple Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra to take 10th place on the table. Baridhara boys will certainly try to finish the league in a better spot than the current one.


