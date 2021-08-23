Video
Home Back Page

Innovative agri producers,  scientists to get AIP title

Ministry frames policy to recognise individual contributions

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

To recognise the contributions of farmers, producers, entrepreneurs and scientists to the development of the agriculture sector, the Agriculture Ministry has framed a policy for the first time.
Under the policy announced in last week, the Ministry would annually recognise 45 persons with an 'Agricultural Important Person (AIP)' title for their contributions to agriculture, fisheries, livestock and forests like commercially important persons (CIPs), said a press release of the Ministry.
The AIP title will be conferred for Bangladeshi farmers, agricultural scientists, entrepreneurs, commercial agro-farm owners, agro-processors and agricultural organisers under five categories, the press release said.
Of the 45 title holders, which will be valid for one year, 10 persons will be for agricultural innovation, 15 for encouraging establishment of commercial farms and agro-processing industries and 10 persons for production of exportable agricultural products. Another five will go to agricultural organisations while five to 'Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award' winners.


