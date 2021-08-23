Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DGHS warns action in illegal vaccine sale

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam warned that action would be taken against anyone if found involved in the vaccine sale scandal."
He made the warning while visiting the National Institute of Neuroscience Hospital in the capital on Sunday.
The DG said, "It's a legal process. Police are investigating the man against who are involved with the scandal. The DGHS is also investigating the incident separately. Action will be taken after receiving the report of the investigation committee on whether anyone is involved in the incident."
At the same time, DGHS Additional Director General Meerjady Sabrina Flora said "Directives have been given to increase the number of booths and set up vaccination sub-centres if needed. Many people are not getting vaccinated even after registering. All those who have registered will get vaccine. Please don't go to the vaccination centre if you don't get an SMS."
Earlier, on August 18, a man named Vijay Krishna Talukder was arrested in a raid on a clinic at Dakshin Khan in the capital. During this time, the police recovered two vials of the Moderna vaccine (each vial contains 10 doses of vaccine). Later, 21 empty packets of Moderna Vaccine were recovered from there.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Children in BD, 3 other S Asian nations at extreme risks of climate change
Innovative agri producers,  scientists to get AIP title
A large number of vehicles get stuck in a long tailback on the road
DGHS warns action in illegal vaccine sale
ACC to probe  Mirza Abbas, Papul on charges of corruption
Proposal for time extension
HC orders for measures to stop bullying at edn instts
Gulistan, a busy transport and commercial hub in the capital


Latest News
Xulhaz-Tonoy murder: Death sentences of Zia, 7 others sought
20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
Abrar Murder case: Two accused give testimonial statement
Barishal incident exposes govt’s internal feuds: BNP
G7 to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday: UK PM Johnson
Japanese woman's two daughters rescued
Launch movement for revoking DSA, Fakhrul urges journalists
Realising confession by force is a serious crime: HC
VAT registration increases by 69%
BNP has no earth beneath its feet: Hasan
Most Read News
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
The artist turns 79
71 firms get permission to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef
Cyber crime and awareness
Gen Shafiuddin meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister
Minor drowns at Pekua
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport
Narayanganj JCD president arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft