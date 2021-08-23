DGHS warns action in illegal vaccine sale

Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr ABM Khurshid Alam warned that action would be taken against anyone if found involved in the vaccine sale scandal."

He made the warning while visiting the National Institute of Neuroscience Hospital in the capital on Sunday.

The DG said, "It's a legal process. Police are investigating the man against who are involved with the scandal. The DGHS is also investigating the incident separately. Action will be taken after receiving the report of the investigation committee on whether anyone is involved in the incident."

At the same time, DGHS Additional Director General Meerjady Sabrina Flora said "Directives have been given to increase the number of booths and set up vaccination sub-centres if needed. Many people are not getting vaccinated even after registering. All those who have registered will get vaccine. Please don't go to the vaccination centre if you don't get an SMS."

Earlier, on August 18, a man named Vijay Krishna Talukder was arrested in a raid on a clinic at Dakshin Khan in the capital. During this time, the police recovered two vials of the Moderna vaccine (each vial contains 10 doses of vaccine). Later, 21 empty packets of Moderna Vaccine were recovered from there.











