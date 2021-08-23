Video
Home Back Page

ACC to probe  Mirza Abbas, Papul on charges of corruption

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Corruption (ACC) has decided to initiate inquiries against BNP's standing committee member Mirza Abbas, former independent lawmaker Shahid Islam Papul and former Inspector General (Prisons) Brigadier General (Retd) Syed Iftekhar Uddin on charges of corruption.
ACC's deputy director and public relations officer Muhammad Arif Sadeq confirmed the matter on Sunday.
ACC said BNP leader Mirza Abbas occupied 0.3125 acres of railway land in Khilgaon mouza illegally by misuse of power while he was the minister of the public works ministry.
He has allegedly embezzled 50 to 60 kathas of land at Gulshan and Banani in Dhaka.
Earlier, on January 8 in 2019, the ACC filed a case against Mirza Abbas and his wife, Afroza Abbas, on charges of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk. 20.76 crore.
Besides, he is also alleged to have embezzled government property worth Tk 200 crore by making plots in the park area of Khilgaon rehabilitation area in the name of BNP leaders.
The anti-graft body also decided to launch a further investigation against Shahid Islam Papul, former lawmaker of Lakshmipur-2 constituency, who was imprisoned in Kuwait for bribery and human trafficking, and allegedly provided a large amount of money to the local politicians to participate in his election campaign in the 11th parliamentary elections.
Besides, ex-IG Prisons, Iftekhar Uddin is also facing allegations of corruption and irregularities while he was in service.


ACC to probe  Mirza Abbas, Papul on charges of corruption
