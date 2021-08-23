Proposal for time extension

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 22: The much expected Dohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail line project is likely to be delayed for two years more due to various bottlenecks.

The train service was scheduled to begin in December 2022. But it is now quite impossible as most of the works have not yet been completed.

For this reason, the Bangladesh Railway has proposed to extend the time schedule for another two years more for implementation of the project.

If the schedule is extended for two years, the project is expected to be implemented in 2024 next.

Bangladesh Railway sources said, the complications in land acquisition, the absence of the foreign experts due to pandemic, delay in shifting of electric poles, have delayed the implementation of the project.

For this reason, the concerned department of BR proposed to extend the time to the Railway Ministry.

The project was scheduled to be completed in June 2022 next. But still only 61 per cent of the project has been completed.

The project was taken in 2010 last which was scheduled to be completed in 2013 last.

The DPP was amended in 2016 last and the period of the project had been extended to June 2022.

Meanwhile, the Taka 18,034 crore project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is being implemented. Two firms of China have already been appointed for this purpose.

Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk 60.34 billion from its own coffer and the Asian Development Bank will provide the rest Tk 120 billion.

Chinese company CREC and Bangladesh's Toma construction Company are jointly implementing the first lot of the project from Dohazari to Chakaria at Taka 2687.99 crore.

Chinese company CCECC and Bangladesh's Max Infrastructure limited are jointly implementing another portion of the project from Chakaria to Ramu at Tk 3502.5 crore.

Under the project 128- km long new dual gauge railway line nine station buildings, platforms and sheds will be built.

Meanwhile, the works for the contractor include railway embankment, track, bridges and culverts, stations and building, signaling and telecommunications, ancillary works and environmental safeguards.

Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved Taka 1,450 crore on May 10 in 2019 last under Annual Development Programme (ADP) for construction of railway track from Chattogram to Ghumdhum via Cox's Bazar and Ramu.

Meanwhile, the Railway authority has already completed the construction of 57 new rail bridges under Chattogram-Dohazari rail line that would be used for the Cox's Bazar rail line.

The project for constructing 57 new rail bridges from Soloshahar rail station to Dohazari station has been taken in 2014 at a cost of Taka 232 crore.

Besides, the government had approved a proposal on appointing a consultant for constructing the dual-gauge railway tracks from Chattogram's Dohazari to Cox's Bazar via Ramu and from Ramu to Ghumdhum.

The approval for appointing 'Development Design Consultant Dhaka' involving over Tk 385 million came at a meeting of the cabinet committee on public purchase. Once it is done, railway communication with the resort town will facilitate growth of the tourism sector.



