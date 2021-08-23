Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 23 August, 2021, 5:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Death of Ideal School Student

HC orders for measures to stop bullying at edn instts

Published : Monday, 23 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Sunday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why the inaction and apathy to take preventative measures to protect students from bullying in educational institutions should not be declared illegal.
The court also ordered Dhaka district education officials to investigate into the death of a Class 10 student at Ideal School and College's Banasree branch whether he was a victim of bullying or harassment.
As per the court order, the probe report will have to be submitted before it within the next 60 working days.
In another rule, the HC also asked them to show causes why they should not be directed to formulate a policy or guideline to prevent bullying at academic institutions.
A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur passed the order and rule after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed seeking necessary directives on bullying in educational institutions.
The secretaries of education, law and justice division, women and children's affairs ministry, district education officials, upazila education officials and the principal of Ideal School and College have been asked to respond to the rule in four weeks.
On Jul 8, the BBC Bangla published a report stating that the family of a student who died of anorexia and bulimia had faced harassment and bullying from students and teachers in his educational institution.
On Aug 16, Supreme Court Advocate Tanvir Ahmed filed the writ petition along with the report regarding bullying.
Lawyer Tanvir Ahmed told journalists that bullying is present in educational institutions and students are suffering a lot. The student from Ideal School and College's Banasree branch was the victim of persistent harassment by students and teachers.
According to the BBC report the victim's father, Md Fazlul Karim, told the media that his son was regularly harassed at school because of his weight.
On the night of Jun 25, the boy was admitted to Dhaka's United Hospital for pneumonia and he died a day later. In June and July 2020, the boy had weighed 93 kg.
After that, he began to limit his food intake. By December, his weight had dropped to 60 kg. But the family had believed at the time that the weight loss was normal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Children in BD, 3 other S Asian nations at extreme risks of climate change
Innovative agri producers,  scientists to get AIP title
A large number of vehicles get stuck in a long tailback on the road
DGHS warns action in illegal vaccine sale
ACC to probe  Mirza Abbas, Papul on charges of corruption
Proposal for time extension
HC orders for measures to stop bullying at edn instts
Gulistan, a busy transport and commercial hub in the capital


Latest News
Xulhaz-Tonoy murder: Death sentences of Zia, 7 others sought
20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort
Abrar Murder case: Two accused give testimonial statement
Barishal incident exposes govt’s internal feuds: BNP
G7 to discuss Afghanistan on Tuesday: UK PM Johnson
Japanese woman's two daughters rescued
Launch movement for revoking DSA, Fakhrul urges journalists
Realising confession by force is a serious crime: HC
VAT registration increases by 69%
BNP has no earth beneath its feet: Hasan
Most Read News
Ashura observed in Bangladesh
The artist turns 79
71 firms get permission to import 4 lakh tonnes of rice
Children in BD, 3 other countries at extremely high risk: Unicef
Cyber crime and awareness
Gen Shafiuddin meets Turkish Defence Industries Minister
Minor drowns at Pekua
EBL partners with SKS to fight C-19 impacts
Taliban impose some order around Kabul airport
Narayanganj JCD president arrested
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft