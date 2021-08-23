HC orders for measures to stop bullying at edn instts

The High Court (HC) on Sunday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why the inaction and apathy to take preventative measures to protect students from bullying in educational institutions should not be declared illegal.

The court also ordered Dhaka district education officials to investigate into the death of a Class 10 student at Ideal School and College's Banasree branch whether he was a victim of bullying or harassment.

As per the court order, the probe report will have to be submitted before it within the next 60 working days.

In another rule, the HC also asked them to show causes why they should not be directed to formulate a policy or guideline to prevent bullying at academic institutions.

A virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur passed the order and rule after hearing a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed seeking necessary directives on bullying in educational institutions.

The secretaries of education, law and justice division, women and children's affairs ministry, district education officials, upazila education officials and the principal of Ideal School and College have been asked to respond to the rule in four weeks.

On Jul 8, the BBC Bangla published a report stating that the family of a student who died of anorexia and bulimia had faced harassment and bullying from students and teachers in his educational institution.

On Aug 16, Supreme Court Advocate Tanvir Ahmed filed the writ petition along with the report regarding bullying.

Lawyer Tanvir Ahmed told journalists that bullying is present in educational institutions and students are suffering a lot. The student from Ideal School and College's Banasree branch was the victim of persistent harassment by students and teachers.

According to the BBC report the victim's father, Md Fazlul Karim, told the media that his son was regularly harassed at school because of his weight.

On the night of Jun 25, the boy was admitted to Dhaka's United Hospital for pneumonia and he died a day later. In June and July 2020, the boy had weighed 93 kg.

After that, he began to limit his food intake. By December, his weight had dropped to 60 kg. But the family had believed at the time that the weight loss was normal.











